2020 MTV VMAs To Take Place In New York City!

We're on! The 2020 MTV VMAs will return to New York City on Sunday 30th August at Barclays Center and is set to be a 'screen breaking spectacle', bringing together music fans worldwide and paying homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents.

Getty Images

This summer's show will span all five NYC boroughs - Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island, Queens and Manhattan, featuring epic performances from various iconic locations.

“We’re elated to bring the 2020 “VMAs” back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

Show organisers have stressed that the health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance. The producers, alongside Barclays Center management, have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved.

Among the measures all parties involved have aligned to include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience.

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” said Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. “We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs.

"We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”

We can't wait!

