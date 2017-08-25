VMAs

Alessia Cara & KYLE Just Got Added To The 2017 VMAs Line Up!

Both acts will make their Video Music Awards debut this weekend!

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 03:10

Global star and singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, along with breakout rapper KYLE will join our HUGE line up at the 2017 MTV VMAs this weekend!

They'll join the megastar list of performers that already includes Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds To Mars and loads more.

Alessia Cara has received four nominations for the VMAs including the coveted, 'Video of the Year,' 'Best Direction,' and the newly-introduced 'Best Fight Against The System,' which celebrates videos that inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice, for her hit song 'Scars to Your Beautiful.'

Meanwhile, rapper KYLE, one of this year's MTV PUSH artists, is also nominated for “Best Visual Effects” for his 3x platinum hit song 'iSPY.'

The 2017 MTV VMAs will air from the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, California this Sunday and you'll be able to watch all the action Monday from 8pm only on MTV UK.

GET YOUR FIRST LOOK AT THE 2017 VMAs SEATING PLAN:

