All The VMA 2017 Celeb Hair & Beauty Inspo You Need In Your Life
Normani Kordei, you are way too beautiful…
Monday, August 28, 2017 - 03:13
Of course we love checking out the frocks of the VMAs, but the hair and beauty looks are waaaay easier (read: cheaper) to recreate in the comfort of our own bedrooms, so they’re almost more worthy of our attention.
Check out our favourites in the gallery and get started on trying them at home, stat.
Best Celeb Hair & Beauty Inspo From The 2017 MTV VMAs
-
Getty1 of 13
-
Getty2 of 13
-
Getty3 of 13
-
Getty4 of 13
-
Getty5 of 13
-
Getty6 of 13
-
Getty7 of 13
-
Getty8 of 13
-
Getty9 of 13
-
Getty10 of 13
-
Getty11 of 13
-
Getty12 of 13
-
Getty13 of 13
The MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live from the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27. You'll be able to watch it on MTV UK from 8pm on Monday August 28.
Bet you didn't know this about the 2017 VMA red carpet guests, did you...?
Latest News
16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore
Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's Surprise Performance Was A 2017 MTV VMAs Highlight
Kylie Jenner Thinks She And Kendall ‘Wouldn’t Be Friends’ If They Weren’t Sisters
Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses
Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display
Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post
Kesha, Logic and Heather Heyer’s Mother Speak Out For Peace & Equality On A Powerful VMAs Night
Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up At The 2017 MTV VMAs - Full Winners List
Jared Leto Leads Touching Tribute To Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs
All The VMA Hair & Beauty Inspo You Need In Your Life
The VMAs Red Carpet Provided Some Serious #CoupleGoals
2017 MTV VMAs: The Best & Funniest Gifs
Did Fifth Harmony Just Throw Camila Cabello Off Stage In Their VMA Performance?!
Taylor Swift's A Zombie In Her 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video & We're Dead Too
The Most Outrageous 2017 MTV VMAs Celeb Red Carpet Looks
Kendrick Lamar's 2017 MTV VMAs Performance Was LIT (Literally)
P!nk's 2017 MTV VMAs Medley & Video Vanguard Award Speech Blew Our Minds
These Are The Best Dressed Celebs On The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Sounds Like Beyonce Is Heading Back To The Movies For The Next James Bond Film
Stephen Bear Thrilled And Surrounded By A List Star As Floyd Mayweather Beat Conor McGregor
More From VMAs
Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's Surprise Performance Was A 2017 MTV VMAs Highlight
VMAs
The 2017 MTV VMAs In 120 Seconds
VMAs
2017 MTV VMA Performance Highlights
VMAs
P!nk Accepts the 2017 Video Vanguard Award At The 2017 VMAs
VMAs
Kendrick Lamar Accepts The Award For Video of the Year At The 2017 VMAs
VMAs
Bet You Didn't Know These Weird Facts About The 2017 MTV VMAs Guests
VMAs
Fifth Harmony Accepts Best Pop Video Award At The 2017 VMAs
VMAs
Jared Leto Honors His Late Friend Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs
Demi Lovato
Sorry Not Sorry (Live At The 2017 VMAs)
VMAs
Taylor Swift For A Day - MTV VMA Red Carpet Celebs Dream Big
Kesha, Logic and Heather Heyer’s Mother Speak Out For Peace & Equality On A Powerful VMAs Night
Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up At The 2017 MTV VMAs - Full Winners List
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear
Celebrity
Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final
TV Shows
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE
Celebrity
Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’
Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post
Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display
Celebrity