VMAs

All The VMA 2017 Celeb Hair & Beauty Inspo You Need In Your Life

Normani Kordei, you are way too beautiful…

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 03:13

Of course we love checking out the frocks of the VMAs, but the hair and beauty looks are waaaay easier (read: cheaper) to recreate in the comfort of our own bedrooms, so they’re almost more worthy of our attention.

Check out our favourites in the gallery and get started on trying them at home, stat.

Best Celeb Hair & Beauty Inspo From The 2017 MTV VMAs

  • Lorde’s wash of pink eyeshadow is super pretty and delicate enough to stop her looking like she actually has pink eye.
    Getty
    1 of 13
  • We’re OBSESSED with Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and her high bun. Loving the cat-eye flicks, too.
    Getty
    2 of 13
  • Sophie Beem’s blue eyeliner is a cute contrast with her brown eyes.
    Getty
    3 of 13
  • Gigi Gorgeous brings back poker straight hair and we LOVE it.
    Getty
    4 of 13
  • Katy Perry’s first look of the night saw our host go for a dark nude lip and co-ordinating mauve eyeshadow. Cute!
    Getty
    5 of 13
  • A messy ponytail and white eyeliner on her inner corners makes Alessandra Ambrosio look even more youthful.
    Getty
    6 of 13
  • All about that undone wave in your hair, Hailey. Please DM us your exact lip colour, ASAP.
    Getty
    7 of 13
  • Yara Shahidi’s gelled curls and petrol eyeshadow are a perfect combo.
    Getty
    8 of 13
  • Millie Bobby Brown keeps it simple with a side-part and a hint of glitter on her lids.
    Getty
    9 of 13
  • Just when you thought Paris Jackson’s eyes couldn’t get any bluer, she adds a sweep of turquoise shadow and BOOM!
    Getty
    10 of 13
  • Vanessa Hudgens’ slicked back hair and red-rimmed lids are a super sexy combo.
    Getty
    11 of 13
  • Olivia Munn keeps her skin fresh to show off her freckles, while that dark lip makes everything pop.
    Getty
    12 of 13
  • We almost mistook Chantel Jeffries for Kim Kardashian with her centre part, long lashes and shiny nude lip.
    Getty
    13 of 13

The MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live from the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27. You'll be able to watch it on MTV UK from 8pm on Monday August 28.

Bet you didn't know this about the 2017 VMA red carpet guests, did you...?

By Jennifer Lynn

