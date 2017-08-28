All The VMA 2017 Celeb Hair & Beauty Inspo You Need In Your Life

Of course we love checking out the frocks of the VMAs, but the hair and beauty looks are waaaay easier (read: cheaper) to recreate in the comfort of our own bedrooms, so they’re almost more worthy of our attention.

Check out our favourites in the gallery and get started on trying them at home, stat.

Best Celeb Hair & Beauty Inspo From The 2017 MTV VMAs Getty 1 of 13

Getty 2 of 13

Getty 3 of 13

Getty 4 of 13

Getty 5 of 13

Getty 6 of 13

Getty 7 of 13

Getty 8 of 13

Getty 9 of 13

Getty 10 of 13

Getty 11 of 13

Getty 12 of 13

Getty 13 of 13

























The MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live from the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27. You'll be able to watch it on MTV UK from 8pm on Monday August 28.

Bet you didn't know this about the 2017 VMA red carpet guests, did you...?

By Jennifer Lynn