Cardi B Hyped Up The 2017 MTV VMAs With A Killer 'Bodak Yellow' Performance

Rap's new superstar kicked the night off perfectly...

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 11:53

Cardi B might just be the biggest breakout star of 2017.

The rapper has emerged as a serious force to be reckoned with after being dismissed as another reality or social media star, and she brought her fiery personality to the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet to start the night with a bang!

Her debut single ‘Bodak Yellow’ is currently sitting at number three on Billboard’s Hot 100, making it the highest-charting female rap single since Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ three years ago.

She dominated the official 2017 MTV VMAs pre-show as she performed the song with two dancers, getting the crowds hype AF with the irresistibly catchy track.

Getty Images

I mean, I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to not scream along to “Cardi B! You know where I’m at! You know where I be!”

The song’s success has come without much promo at all so after last night we might see it climb up to the top spot in the US…

Watch Cardi B get lit to 'Bodak Yellow' below!

Watch the 2017 MTV VMAs from 8pm tonight only on MTV UK.

By Ross McNeilage

