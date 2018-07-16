Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!

VMAs

Plus there’s big nods for Childish Gambino, Drake, Ariana Grande and more…

Monday, July 16, 2018 - 19:15

Cardi B has stormed the nominations for the 2018 MTV VMAs being recognised in 10 categories including Video Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her team-up with Bruno Mars on the ‘Finesse’ remix, as well as Artist Of The Year.

The ‘I Like It’ rapper, real name Belcalis Alamanzar, also features in the categories for Best New Artist, Best Collaboration (twice!), Best Hip Hop and more.

The Carters – aka Beyoncé and JAY-Z – follow with eight nods including Video Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop for ‘APES**T’.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEOS IN THE RUNNING FOR ‘VIDEO OF THE YEAR’ AT THE 2018 VMAS HERE:

The 2018 VMAs will broadcast live in the US on Monday 20th August, returning to the home of the very first VMas in 1984, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and will air in the UK on Tuesday 21st August at 8pm on MTV UK.

Elsewhere in the nominations, which were exclusively revealed on MTV's IGTV channel earlier, Childish Gambino and Drake are both up for seven awards, both seeing their videos ‘This Is America’ and ‘God’s Plan’ up against each other to win Video With A Message, Video Of The Year and Best Direction.

Bruno Mars secures six nominations this year, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello score five noms apiece and among those earning their first ever VMA nominations this year include Dua Lipa, Hayley Kiyoko, Post Malone, Jessie Reyez and more.

“It has already been a monumental year in music, and this year’s ‘VMAs’ will take things to a whole new level,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. “The extraordinary group of nominees have amazed us with their talent and inspired us with their creativity – and when you get them together for one night, anything is possible.”

Here’s The Complete List Of 2018 MTV VMA Nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” 
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES**T” 
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” 
Drake – “God's Plan” 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande 
Bruno Mars 
Camila Cabello 
Cardi B 
Drake 
Post Malone 

SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” 
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” 
Drake – “God's Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules” 
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” 
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” 

BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi 
Cardi B 
Chloe x Halle 
Hayley Kiyoko 
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” 
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” 
The Carters – “APES**T” 
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” 
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” 
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” 

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle 
JUNE 2018 – Sigrid 
MAY 2018 – Lil Xan 
APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko 
MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez 
FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley 
JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs 
DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal 
NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We 
OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH 
SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA 
AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill 
JULY 2017 – Khalid 
JUNE 2017 – Kyle
MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus 

BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” 
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” 
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” 
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” 
P!nk – “What About Us” 
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” 
The Carters – “APES**T” 
Drake – “God's Plan” 
J. Cole – “ATM” 
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” 
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” 
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” 
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” 
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” 

BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” –
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” 
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” 

BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy – “Champion” 
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” 
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” 
Linkin Park – “One More Light” 
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” 
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” 

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE 
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” 
Drake – “God’s Plan” 
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” 
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” 
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” 
The Carters – “APES**T” 
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” 
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” 
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” 

BEST DIRECTION
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” 
Drake – “God's Plan” 
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” 
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” 
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” 

BEST ART DIRECTION                
The Carters – “APES**T” 
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” 
J. Cole – “ATM” 
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” 
SZA – “The Weekend” 
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” 
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” 
Maroon 5 – “Wait” 
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” 

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” 
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” 
The Carters – “APES**T” 
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” 
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” 
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” 

BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” 
The Carters – “APES**T” 
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” 
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” 
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” 
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

