Demi Lovato, DNCE & Rod Stewart Will Beam Into The 2017 VMAs From Vegas, Baby!

This Sunday's show is shaping up to be the best EVER!

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 00:31

Brace yourselves for another VMA performer announcement! Earlier today it was confirmed that Demi Lovato, DNCE and Sir Rod Stewart will feature in this Sunday's show, all the way from Las Vegas!

In a special remote live broadcast, Demi will perform her summer smash 'Sorry Not Sorry' while DNCE will team up with Stewart, one of the best-selling artists of all-time, for a re-imagined version of his iconic track 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy'!

The track is being released this Friday ahead of Sunday's show at the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, California and we don't think we can handle all the sexiness that's about to ensue...

Katy Perry hosts the 2017 MTV VMA which will also feature performances from Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds To Mars, and many more...

Watch the 2017 MTV VMA Monday from 8pm only on MTV UK!

The Most Iconic VMA Moments Of All Time

  • The VMAs always provide some celebrity entertainment for everyone involved. Here are the best moments EVER...
    1 of 18
  • 1. We all remember the 2015 VMA beef between Nick Minaj and Miley Cyrus. Now the words 'Miley, what's good?' will go down in history.
    2 of 18
  • 2. Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift when she won the Video Of The Year VMA is one of the most iconic moments in not only VMA history, but in the ongoing feud between the two.
    3 of 18
  • 3. We don't even need to introduce this iconic moment. Everyone knows that Britney kissing Madonna during her performance (with Christina Aguilera) was THE moment of the 2003 VMAs.
    4 of 18
  • 4. Lil Kim's outfit for the 1999 VMAs was a little... revealing, to say the least. If that wasn't shocking enough, Diana Ross went and groped her boob on stage. Iconic.
    5 of 18
  • 5. In our eyes Lady Gaga's meat dress she wore to the 2010 VMAs will go down in history for many reasons, not to mention the fact that she STILL OWNS IT! Eww.
    6 of 18
  • 6. Miley Cyrus 2.0 came out in full force at the 2013 VMAs when she twerked all over Robin Thicke. We saw things we will never be able to unsee.
    7 of 18
  • 7. Aww, we still well up thinking about the moment that Beyonceé announced that she was pregnant on stage at the 2011 VMAs. LOOK HOW HAPPY SHE IS!
    8 of 18
  • 8. We still cringe when thinking about this moment from the 1994 VMAs. You can see Lisa-Marie Presley visibly squirm as she prepared for the most awkward onstage kiss of all time.
    9 of 18
  • 9. We're all aware of the messy break-up between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles but when TayTay appeared to tell Harry to 'shut the f**k up' at the 2013 VMAs we couldn't contain our excitement. DRAMA!
    10 of 18
  • 10. Poor Britney, she's had quite a lot of iconic VMA moments and not all of them in a good way. Her comeback performance of 'Give Me More' in 2007 was a little lack lustre to say the least.
    11 of 18
  • 11. We all remember Madonna's less than virginal bride at the 1984 VMAs. The then little known singer performed her hit single 'Like A Virgin' and shocked EVERYONE.
    12 of 18
  • 12. Prince was always known for his daring outfits and at the 1991 VMAs he took this to a whole new level with his butt exposing catsuit. We love you Prince.
    13 of 18
  • 13. At the 2002 VMAs the King Of Pop accepted an award from Britney Spears, but she'd made up the title in her speech so he thought he was accepting the imaginary 'Artist Of The Millenium' award.
    14 of 18
  • 14. We were a slave for Britney during her 2001 VMA performance of 'Slave 4 U'. We're not sure who decided on bringing the snake but it made for a great show.
    15 of 18
  • 15. So the moment Lil Mama decided to crash the stage during Jay Z and Alicia Key's performance of 'Empire State Of Mind' at the 2009 VMAs is kinda like your younger sister trying to hang out with you and your mates. Not. Cool.
    16 of 18
  • 16. Kanye West won last year's (2015) VMA Vanguard award but instead of performing he used his 20 minute slot for his empassioned speech where he declared he was running for president. We still hope that one day he will...
    17 of 18
  • All of this reminiscing has made us even more excited for this year's awards. The MTV VMA 2016 will take place on 28th August at Madison Square Garden, New York.
    18 of 18

