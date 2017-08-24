Demi Lovato, DNCE & Rod Stewart Will Beam Into The 2017 VMAs From Vegas, Baby!

Brace yourselves for another VMA performer announcement! Earlier today it was confirmed that Demi Lovato, DNCE and Sir Rod Stewart will feature in this Sunday's show, all the way from Las Vegas!

In a special remote live broadcast, Demi will perform her summer smash 'Sorry Not Sorry' while DNCE will team up with Stewart, one of the best-selling artists of all-time, for a re-imagined version of his iconic track 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy'!

The track is being released this Friday ahead of Sunday's show at the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, California and we don't think we can handle all the sexiness that's about to ensue...

Katy Perry hosts the 2017 MTV VMA which will also feature performances from Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds To Mars, and many more...

