Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's Surprise Performance Was A 2017 MTV VMAs Highlight

We knew Ed Sheeran would knock it out of the park when he took to the stage at the 2017 MTV VMAs but we did NOT expect what happened!

The ‘Castle On The Hill’ singer got the crowd going wild with a performance of his monster hit ‘Shape of You’ before bringing out a surprise guest…

LIL UZI VERT! What?!

Yep, Sheeran surprised everyone with a surprise collaboration that actually worked really, really well.

Lil Uzi Vert appeared on stage halfway through to perform a verse on Sheeran’s hit before going into his own breakout single ’XO Tour Llif3’.

Getty Images

‘XO Tour Llif3’ won the Moonperson for Song of the Summer during the show, beating the likes of ‘Despacito’ and ‘Wild Thoughts’.

This performance was definitely one of the biggest surprises of the night, now when is it going to be on streaming?

Watch the epic mash-up below...

By Ross McNeilage