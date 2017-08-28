VMAs

Jared Leto Leads Touching Tribute To Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs

"That voice will live forever."

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 04:59

Last month, the music world was stunned and shocked at the sudden death of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, so it seemed fitting that tribute was paid at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Thirty Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto, who toured with the band on the Carnivores Tour in 2014, took to the stage to pay his respect.

WATCH JARED LETO'S CHESTER BENNINGTON TRIBUTE HERE:

Before introducing a clip of Linkin Park's 2010 VMA performance of 'The Catalyst', Leto said: "Chester was my friend, as he was to so many, and witnessing his life taught me important things. Especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams, and being kind and caring while doing it. When I think about him, Chester, I see his face, which was always smiling. I think about his heart, which he wore on his sleeve.

"I think how kindly he treated me, my brother, our band. I think about his wife, and his six, six incredible childern. I think about his family, I think about his band, who were really his brothers, and I remember his voice. At once ferocious and delicate. That voice will live forever."

Leto then reached out to viewers watching who may be experiencing hard times of their own: "You are not alone. There is always a way forward."

Watch the 2017 MTV VMAs Monday from 8pm only on MTV UK.

WATCH OUR FINAL INTERVIEW WITH LINKIN PARK'S CHESTER BENNINGTON & MIKE SHINODA:

Craziest Red Carpet Looks From The 2017 MTV VMAs

  • Yup, that’s a McChicken suit Rory Kramer is rocking… and we’re lovin’ it.
    Getty
    1 of 11
  • Demi Lovato brings back harem pants, looks jazzy AF.
    Getty
    2 of 11
  • Farrah Abraham goes full Moon Person in her shiny boots.
    Getty
    3 of 11
  • Arielle Vandenberg is too sexy for her shirt in this leopard print suit.
    Getty
    4 of 11
  • Sophie Beem takes pyjama dressing to the next level.
    Getty
    5 of 11
  • Jay Versace is more than a little Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
    Getty
    6 of 11
  • Can we borrow your cape for Halloween please, Jared Leto?
    Getty
    7 of 11
  • Mel B makes a bold statement in her ‘You Will Never Own Me’ slogan dress.
    Getty
    8 of 11
  • Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio can pull off anything, but just how many people did it take to lace her into those boots?!
    Getty
    9 of 11
  • OF COURSE Nicki Minaj steals the show in Barbie pink latex.
    Getty
    10 of 11
  • Not sure we’ve allocated a seat for your bird, Lil Mama…
    Getty
    11 of 11

Latest News

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's Surprise Performance Was A 2017 MTV VMAs Highlight

Kylie Jenner Thinks She And Kendall ‘Wouldn’t Be Friends’ If They Weren’t Sisters

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Kesha, Logic and Heather Heyer’s Mother Speak Out For Peace & Equality On A Powerful VMAs Night

Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up At The 2017 MTV VMAs - Full Winners List

Jared Leto Leads Touching Tribute To Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs

All The VMA Hair & Beauty Inspo You Need In Your Life

The VMAs Red Carpet Provided Some Serious #CoupleGoals

Chance The Rapper - 2017 MTV VMAs

2017 MTV VMAs: The Best & Funniest Gifs

Did Fifth Harmony Just Throw Camila Cabello Off Stage In Their VMA Performance?!

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do - Music Video

Taylor Swift's A Zombie In Her 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video & We're Dead Too

The Most Outrageous 2017 MTV VMAs Celeb Red Carpet Looks

Kendrick Lamar's 2017 MTV VMAs Performance Was LIT (Literally)

P!nk's 2017 MTV VMAs Medley & Video Vanguard Award Speech Blew Our Minds

These Are The Best Dressed Celebs On The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Sounds Like Beyonce Is Heading Back To The Movies For The Next James Bond Film

stephen bear, celebs go dating

Stephen Bear Thrilled And Surrounded By A List Star As Floyd Mayweather Beat Conor McGregor

More From VMAs

Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's Surprise Performance Was A 2017 MTV VMAs Highlight

The MTV VMAs in 120 Seconds
VMAs

The 2017 MTV VMAs In 120 Seconds

VMAs

2017 MTV VMA Performance Highlights

VMAs

P!nk Accepts the 2017 Video Vanguard Award At The 2017 VMAs

VMAs

Kendrick Lamar Accepts The Award For Video of the Year At The 2017 VMAs

Lil Uzi Vert at the 2017 MTV VMAs
VMAs

Bet You Didn't Know These Weird Facts About The 2017 MTV VMAs Guests

VMAs

Fifth Harmony Accepts Best Pop Video Award At The 2017 VMAs

VMAs

Jared Leto Honors His Late Friend Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs

Demi Lovato

Sorry Not Sorry (Live At The 2017 VMAs)

All Time Low at the 2017 MTV VMAs
VMAs

Taylor Swift For A Day - MTV VMA Red Carpet Celebs Dream Big

Kesha, Logic and Heather Heyer’s Mother Speak Out For Peace & Equality On A Powerful VMAs Night

Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up At The 2017 MTV VMAs - Full Winners List

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Jemma Lucy wowed in a very revealing outfit during the Celebrity Big Brother final
Celebrity

Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’
Celebrity

Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson
Celebrity

Celebs Go Dating Is About To Get VERY X Rated As Charlotte Dawson Flashes Cast And 'Beds' Frankie Cocozza

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Win A Meet & Greet With Niall Horan!

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Split As He Takes To Twitter To Confirm News

Gaz Beadle Hits Out At Trolls Who Claimed Pregnant Emma McVey Has Been Drinking Alcohol

Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Did Fifth Harmony Just Throw Camila Cabello Off Stage In Their VMA Performance?!