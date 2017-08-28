Jared Leto Leads Touching Tribute To Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs

Last month, the music world was stunned and shocked at the sudden death of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, so it seemed fitting that tribute was paid at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Thirty Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto, who toured with the band on the Carnivores Tour in 2014, took to the stage to pay his respect.

WATCH JARED LETO'S CHESTER BENNINGTON TRIBUTE HERE:

Before introducing a clip of Linkin Park's 2010 VMA performance of 'The Catalyst', Leto said: "Chester was my friend, as he was to so many, and witnessing his life taught me important things. Especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams, and being kind and caring while doing it. When I think about him, Chester, I see his face, which was always smiling. I think about his heart, which he wore on his sleeve.

"I think how kindly he treated me, my brother, our band. I think about his wife, and his six, six incredible childern. I think about his family, I think about his band, who were really his brothers, and I remember his voice. At once ferocious and delicate. That voice will live forever."

Leto then reached out to viewers watching who may be experiencing hard times of their own: "You are not alone. There is always a way forward."

Watch the 2017 MTV VMAs Monday from 8pm only on MTV UK.

WATCH OUR FINAL INTERVIEW WITH LINKIN PARK'S CHESTER BENNINGTON & MIKE SHINODA: