VMAs

Katy Perry Will Host The 2017 MTV VMAs (Amazing)

The Witness chart-topper will host and perform at the 2017 Video Music Awards...

Matt Risley
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Just when you thought the 2017 MTV VMAs couldn’t get any bigger, bolder or more bonkers, we are more than a little excited to announce the host of the show will be…. Katy Perry.

The global pop superstar will present this year’s MTV Video Music Awards live from the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. on Sunday, August 27. 

David LaChapelle

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” said Katy Perry.  “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Just earlier this week, she secured a spot as one of the top nominees for the show, with nods in five categories, including: Best Pop, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for “Chained to the Rhythm,” Best Art Direction for “Bon Appetit,” and Best Collaboration for Calvin Harris’ “Feels” featuring Pharrell Williams, Perry and Big Sean. 

Taking the stage of one of the world’s biggest awards shows will be a good test run, as she prepares for the world tour of her most recent, chart-topping album, Witness, Perry will also light up the stage as the first performer announced for this year’s show.

David LaChapelle

“We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom.  “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled to your local MTV website for all the latest MTV VMAs news.

MTV VMA | Craziest Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

  • Lady Gaga in her iconic meat dress back in 2010.
    Getty
    1 of 25
  • The hostess with the mostess, Miley Cyrus turned up in silver Barbarella suspenders in 2015.
    Getty
    2 of 25
  • Frankie Grande wearing his glitter on his chest because yolo.
    Getty
    3 of 25
  • Blac Chyna and Amber Rose in insult-covered clothing shining a light on Amber's Slut Walk project.
    Getty
    4 of 25
  • Katy Perry and Riff Raff recreating that iconic Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake quadruple denim moment.
    Getty
    5 of 25
  • Serious beige sparkles for J-Lo back in 2006.
    Getty
    6 of 25
  • Lady Gaga working some sea shells during the 2013 show.
    Getty
    7 of 25
  • Just a touch of casual understated style for Nicki Minaj's 2011 arrival.
    Getty
    8 of 25
  • Never forget Lil Kim' and this killer outfit back in 1999.
    Getty
    9 of 25
  • Pink winning all the prizes for serious hair game on the 2000 red carpet.
    Getty
    10 of 25
  • Gwen Stefani couldn't decide whether to wear a skirt or trousers in 1998, so obvi she wore both.
    Getty
    11 of 25
  • Still impressed Lady Gaga didn't trip over in this face-covering veil
    Getty
    12 of 25
  • Might be why she quickly changed into this wedding garb later in the 2009 show.
    Getty
    13 of 25
  • Spaceman chic for Nicki Minaj and Will.I.Am performing at the 2010 red carpet.
    Getty
    14 of 25
  • Rewind to that time Rose McGowan wore THIS to accompany Marilyn Manson to the 1998 show.
    Getty
    15 of 25
  • Lucky that Shakira's 2001 outfit is small and humble right?
    Getty
    16 of 25
  • Perez Hilton in washing up gloves in 2006, because suuuure.
    Getty
    17 of 25
  • Lady Gaga working those bird vibes in 2009.
    Getty
    18 of 25
  • Macy Gray doing some casual advertising in her personalised 2001 dress.
    Getty
    19 of 25
  • Katy Perry making sure no one forgets she's a popstar after scooping up loads of awards at the 2011 VMAs.
    Getty
    20 of 25
  • Lenny Kravitz getting literal about wanting to fly away in 2004.
    Getty
    21 of 25
  • A fairly breezy look for Howard Stern in 1992.
    Getty
    22 of 25
  • Outkast in fluffy trousers in 2001.
    Getty
    23 of 25
  • Christina Aguilera in a top that may also once have been your old pashmina.
    Getty
    24 of 25
  • An iconic look for NSync back in 2000.
    Getty
    25 of 25

