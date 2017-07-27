Katy Perry Will Host The 2017 MTV VMAs (Amazing)

Just when you thought the 2017 MTV VMAs couldn’t get any bigger, bolder or more bonkers, we are more than a little excited to announce the host of the show will be…. Katy Perry.

The global pop superstar will present this year’s MTV Video Music Awards live from the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. on Sunday, August 27.

David LaChapelle

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” said Katy Perry. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Just earlier this week, she secured a spot as one of the top nominees for the show, with nods in five categories, including: Best Pop, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for “Chained to the Rhythm,” Best Art Direction for “Bon Appetit,” and Best Collaboration for Calvin Harris’ “Feels” featuring Pharrell Williams, Perry and Big Sean.

Taking the stage of one of the world’s biggest awards shows will be a good test run, as she prepares for the world tour of her most recent, chart-topping album, Witness, Perry will also light up the stage as the first performer announced for this year’s show.

David LaChapelle

“We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

