Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up At The 2017 MTV VMAs - Full Winners List

'HUMBLE.' takes six awards while Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Taylor Swift and more pick up Moonpeople...

Mike Pell
Monday, August 28, 2017 - 05:29

Kendrick Lamar was the King of the VMAs last night (27th August) taking home six of the eight awards he was nominated for including Video Of The Year for 'HUMBLE.'

Following an incredible opening performance of 'DNA.' and 'HUMBLE.', Kendrick went onto win Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects and Video Of The Year. Accepting the latter, Kendrick beamed: "Man, glory to God every time, you know what I'm saying? Giving us these amazing talents."

Elsewhere winners on the night included Ed Sheeran, who was crowned Artist Of The Year and although not present, Taylor Swift made her presence felt known, premiering her brand new music video ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and winning the VMA for Best Collaboration with ZAYN for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

Fifth Harmony held back tears as they accepted the award for Best Pop for their Gucci Mane-featuring hit 'Down', while Khalid picked up Best Artist and all six nominees for Best Fight Against The System shared the award.

P!nk, this year's Video Vanguard honouree, gave us a incredible mash-up medley of hits before Ellen DeGeneres awarded her her Moonperson and told us the most adorable and uplifting story about her daughter.

WATCH P!NK'S VMA VIDEO VANGUARD ACCEPTANCE SPEECH:

The 2017 MTV VMA Winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

***Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”*** WINNER!!!!
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
***Ed Sheeran*** WINNER!!!!
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD

P!nk

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber - 'Despacito (Remix)'
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - 'Down' 
Camila Cabello ft. Quavo - 'OMG' 
Ed Sheeran- 'Shape of You'
Demi Lovato - 'Sorry Not Sorry'
Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back'
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts' 
***Lil Uzi Vert - 'XO Tour Llif3'*** WINNER!!!!

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

***Khalid*** WINNER!!!!
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”
***Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”*** WINNER!!!!

BEST POP

***Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”*** WINNER!!!!
Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

BEST HIP HOP

***Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”*** WINNER!!!!
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

BEST DANCE

***Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”*** WINNER!!!!
Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Calvin Harris – “My Way”
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”
Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”
***Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”*** WINNER!!!!
Green Day – “Bang Bang”
Foo Fighters – “Run”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM - ALL WINNERS!!!!

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”
The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
Big Sean – “Light”
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”
John Legend – “Surefire”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

***Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)*** WINNER!!!!
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)
Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Cinematographer: David Proctor)
Halsey – “Now Or Never” (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

***Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)*** WINNER!!!!
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

***Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)*** WINNER!!!
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)
Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

***Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)*** WINNER!!!
A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

***Kanye West – “Fade” (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze, Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)*** WINNER!!!!
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)
Sia – “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
***Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)*** WINNER!!!!
Lorde – “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)

