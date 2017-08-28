Kesha, Logic and Heather Heyer’s Mother Speak Out For Peace & Equality On A Powerful VMAs Night

The world is a pretty messy place right now.

But a host of stars and powerful voices stood up to speak out for peace, love and equality in a number of speeches at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Kesha, Logic and Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer - who died tragically earlier this month during the protests against white supremacy in Charlottesville - all made the night one to remember.

Kesha gave a powerful speech about the difficulties she's endured in recent years, and how showing vulnerability is one of the strongest things we all can do.

"The truth is, that none of us are alone. It takes great courage to show the vulnerable side of being human. And we all have that vulnerable side. Whatever you are going through, however dark it may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone. We all have struggles. And as long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness," she said.

Logic then took to the stage alongside Alessia Cara and Khalid to perform '1-800-273-8255', to deliver an important message on the importance of discussing mental illness and the fight for equality.

Meanwhile, Susan Bro moved the audience to tears with her important ode to her daughter Heather Heyer, simultaneously announcing that all six nominees of the 'Fight Against The System' award would garner the gong, whilst also launching the Heather Heyer foundation, "a nonprofit organization that will provide scholarships to help more people join Heather’s fight against hatred."

“Only 15 days ago, my daughter was killed as she protested racism,” Bro began. “I miss her, but I know she’s here tonight. I have been deeply moved to see people around the world — the whole world — find inspiration in her courage.”

She continued: “I want people to know that Heather never marched alone, she was always joined by people from every race and every background in this country.”

The moving messages didn't stop there, either. Rev. Robert W. Lee — a descendant of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — condemned white supremacy and racism in a passionate speech.

“I call on all of us with privilege and power to confront racism and white supremacy head-on" - Robert Lee IV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ko4SM9VnaU — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

It was an epic night for music, and a timely reminder that peace, love and equality are what will help the world heal in troubled times.