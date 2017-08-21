Khalid, Gucci Mane & More Added To 2017 VMA Performer Line Up!

With just six days to go, the VMA announcements keep on coming. Today we've just revealed even more performers lined up to appear at this Sunday's show at the "Fabulous" Forum in California. First up Gucci Mane will join Fifth Harmony as they perform with 'Best Pop' nominated track 'Down'.

Plus, rapper Logic, who's nominated in the 'Best Fight Against The System' category will perform alongside former MTV PUSH act and 'Best New Artist' nominee Khalid with their collab '1-800-273-8255'.

Additionally, the show will feature special performances by breakout artists Post Malone and Julia Michaels!

They join the HUGE performer line up which includes Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, The Weeknd, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Fifth Harmony, this year's Video Vanguard winner P!nk and our host Katy Perry.

Watch them all when the 2017 MTV VMA airs on MTV UK from 8pm on Monday 28th August.

