Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Lead 2020 VMA Nominations

Gaga and Ari lead the pack with nine nominations, with Billie Eilish and The Weeknd following close behind with six apiece...

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 12:58

The 2020 VMA nominations are in and it's raining down on Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande who lead the pack with nine nominations each! Their collab 'Rain On Me' alone is nominated in seven categories including Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Video Of The Year.

Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow closely behind the duo with six nominations each. Billie’s 'everything i wanted' is up for Song Of The Year and Video Of The Year, while she’s also up for Best Direction with her video for 'xanny'. 

She faces stiff competition for Video Of The Year and Best Direction from The Weeknd’s 'Blinding Lights'.

Taylor Swift has the next most noms with five, while Dua Lipa, Drake, J Balvin and Justin Bieber have four each.

In keeping with the year that 2020 has been, the VMAs have introduced two brand-new categories, Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance, that spotlight the creative ways artists adapted to the shifting landscape.

Voting in each of the 15 gender-neutral categories begins today over at vma.mtv.com ahead of the big show on 30th August.

Complete List Of 2020 VMA Nominations

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” 
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” 
Taylor Swift – “The Man” 
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby 
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga 
Megan Thee Stallion 
Post Malone 
The Weeknd
 
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So” 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” 
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” 
Post Malone – “Circles” 
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” 
 
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” 
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” 
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” 
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” 
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” 
 
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat 
Jack Harlow 
Lewis Capaldi 
Roddy Ricch 
Tate McRae 
YUNGBLUD

BEST POP
BTS – “On” 
Halsey – “You should be sad” 
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” 
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
 
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” 
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” 
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” 
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” 
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” 
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” 

BEST ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days” 
Coldplay – “Orphans” 
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” 
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” 
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” 
The Killers – “Caution”
 
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” 
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” 
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” 
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” 
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” 
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” 
 
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” 
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” 
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
J Balvin – “Amarillo” 
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” 
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
 
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” 
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” 
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” 
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” 
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” 
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
 
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On” 
EXO – “Obsession” 
Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” 
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” 
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
 
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” 
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” 
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” 
H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” 
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” 
Taylor Swift – “The Man” 
 
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” 
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
blink-182 – “Happy Days” 
Drake – “Toosie Slide” 
John Legend – “Bigger Love” 
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” 

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home 
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
 
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
 
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler 
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
 
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone 
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter 
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
 
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
 
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry 
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
 
BEST EDITING
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon 
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico 
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

