Ahhh! Taylor Swift Will Premiere Her 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video At The VMAs!

We told you to brace for impact. This weekend at the 2017 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift will premiere her brand new music video for 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Swift shut down the internet after dropping her first single from the forthcoming Reputation, sending fans wild thanks to its dissing undertones and Mean Girls references and we've got a feeling the music video isn't going to hold back any punches either.

Swift who's nominated at the VMAs in the Best Collaboration category for her ZAYN team-up 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever,' teased a clip on her socials and now we're begging for more.

What with Katy Perry hosting the show on Sunday, this is going to make for an EPIC night!

Watch the 2017 MTV VMAs Monday from 8pm on MTV UK.

