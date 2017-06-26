A Grown Man Was A Flower Girl At His Cousins Wedding And It Was Incredible

The role of flower girl is traditionally reserved for the family's cutest little niece, accompanied by a frilly frock, a handful of petals and tantrum or two, but one fully grown man said to hell with tradition and rocked up to his cousins wedding as her flower man - welcome to 2017.

Patrick Casey from Wisconsin pulled off the amazing gesture for his cousin, Andria Farthing, in an incredible tribute to a wedding they had attended as children in which he was the ring bearer and she was the flower girl.

Casey reportedly suggested he should take on the rather erm, unique position and Andria was more than happy to let him blossom in the role on her 17th June wedding day - what a petal!

The joker even donned the exact same flower basket the bride had carried 20 years earlier.

We can totally see the whole 'Flower Man' catching on!