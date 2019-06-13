5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For

Sometimes you want to do something a little different with your weekend that requires you to plan your partying carefully; maybe you’ll decide to go for an alcohol-free beverage the night before or just have one or two drinks. Either way, you definitely won’t want to be hungover for any of these crazy Europe-based activities. Why not swap a hangover for one of these unique adventures….

1. Ride the world’s only cross-border zip line from Spain to Portugal

Yep, you read that right: a zip line that crosses a country border AND a time zone! Limite Zero is 720 metres long and crosses the River Guadiana from Andalucía, Spain, to El Algarve, Portugal. Riders are sent an hour back in time at speeds of 70-80 km per hour – and who’d want to risk being hungover for that?

LimiteZero on Twitter Ven, tírate y presume a tus amigos haber volado sobre el tiempo.

2. Go skiing on top of a waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels has designed a ski slope, in the middle of Copenhagen, atop the Amager Bakke waste-to-energy plant. Only in Scandinavia, right? Set to open this summer, the 400-metre long slope – known as Copenhill – will run all the way from the top of the 90-metre-high building to its base.

Vi åbner ekstraordinært for offentligt test skiløb på den nederste halvdel af bakken, to dage i uge 7 - læs hvordan det kan blive dig på vores hjemmeside 🇩🇰⛷🏂 #copenhill #urbanmountain #amagerbakke #københavn 772 Likes, 25 Comments - CopenHill Urban Mountain (@copenhilldk) on Instagram: "Vi åbner ekstraordinært for offentligt test skiløb på den nederste halvdel af bakken, to dage i uge..."

3. Take hundreds of selfies at God’s Own Junkyard in London, UK

God’s Own Junkyard is unlike any other museum, housing hundreds of neon signs by artist Chris Bracey and his sons, Marcus, Matthew and Max. Containing a mix of old, refurbished signs from London landmarks and beyond, plus brand new pieces, it’s impossible not to be dazzled by the lights. Just remember, you won’t want a green face for your Instagram snaps, nor will you want to miss out on lunch at the adjacent Rolling Scones Café.

4. Camp in Germany’s indoor rainforest

We know: ‘rainforest’ and ‘Germany’ aren’t two words you’d normally put together, but Tropical Islands, located between Berlin and Dresden, is just that. Created inside an old airship hangar, the theme park slash rainforest offers everything from a waterpark to ballooning, spa treatments and overnight stays. Grab a glamping tent in the rainforest and sleep alongside 600 different species of plants, all indoors.

5. Bounce the day away at inflatable theme parks across the UK

Always loved bouncy castles? InflataNation takes the concept to new levels, with full indoor theme parks of inflatables, from climbing walls to obstacle courses and beyond. With locations in Manchester, Cheshire, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and Beverly, each centre has slightly different inflatable activities, so check out the website for a definitive list. And remember: don’t drink (much) and bounce!

Inflata Nation on Twitter InflataBubbles are for those who need that extra bounce! 💫 Try it now 👉 https://t.co/OELjoSbRvs

