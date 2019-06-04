Weekend Not Wasted

6 Common Myths About Drinking, Busted

Debunking all the things you THOUGHT you knew about hangover prevention…

Always wondered why you still get hangovers, despite following those tips your friends shared about pain-free drinking? Well, chances are, those long passed-on nuggets of advice aren’t quite true. In fact, they’re total myths – sorry!

While it’s lovely to think that a greasy takeaway before a night out is the best way to avoid a hangover, or that drinking will make you a hit in the bedroom, we’re here to debunk the myths that are actually causing your hangovers instead of preventing them.

Here are six of the most common drinking myths, busted, so you can actually enjoy the morning after the night before…

Myth 1: “If I eat a greasy takeaway before I go out, I can drink more”

The truth: While you should definitely line your stomach before drinking, with foods rich in fat, carbs and/or protein, a hearty meal doesn’t mean you can drink MORE. It just means your body will absorb alcohol more slowly, so you shouldn’t up your intake, as that will defeat the whole purpose of your dinner! Remember, we’re trying to avoid a hangover, not induce one.

https://media.giphy.com/media/uF8sv7MBrMPK/giphy.gif

Myth 2: “If I drink a lot of coffee I’ll sober up faster”

The truth: The caffeine in coffee might help you feel more awake, but any alcohol you’ve consumed will remain in your system, so you won’t be sobering up. Save the coffee for the next morning after a solid snooze.

https://media.giphy.com/media/l0ErHEwJuUqXjgTGE/giphy.gif

Myth 3: “If I mix my alcohol with an energy drink I can keep drinking for longer”

The truth: As with coffee, that energy drink might perk you up, but it won’t change the effects of the alcohol you’re mixing it with – and it might make you hyper-awake come bedtime. Maybe it’s time to plan your route home or grab a cab if you’re starting to fade? You’ll be secretly smug the next day when you wake up feeling fresh.

https://media.giphy.com/media/3oEdvbFOHn0ZNIAu7m/giphy.gif

Myth 4: “My medication doesn’t affect me much so I can drink what I want”

The truth: There’s a reason why your doctor tells you not to drink when you’re taking antibiotics or many other common medications: drinking can exaggerate or negate the effects. This means your meds could end up not working, or doing too much to your body, making you pretty sick the next day. Try partying sober for once – you’ll be amazed how nice it is to remember everything in the morning.

https://media.giphy.com/media/26AHL3PACuB7F9Kj6/giphy.gif

Myth 5: “I can drink as much as I want because I can sleep it off”

The truth: Knowing you have no plans the day after a big night is bliss, BUT that doesn’t mean you should drink more. It takes roughly an hour for one unit of alcohol to leave your system, so the more you drink, the longer it takes for you to become sober again. Even if you have a 12-hour window to snooze, do you really want to spend all that time in bed feeling awful? Drink moderately, sleep well and enjoy all those daylight hours you have to spend however you want.

https://media.giphy.com/media/l3vRcuOsEC47ILo0U/giphy.gif

Myth 6: “Alcohol makes me better in bed”

The truth: Well, firstly, we’re sure more guys than girls already know this is a myth. When your equipment is on the outside it’s not hard (lol) to see that sometimes it just doesn’t work when you’re too drunk. Overdoing the alcohol decreases sexual ability for women, too, and who wants that?! And remember: in the interests of personal safety, staying in control of your alcohol consumption is always a good move.

https://media.giphy.com/media/l0MYEmThdeq9xSRPi/giphy.gif

Knowledge is power! Find more resources and tips on drinking and having a great night out at DRINKiQ.com.

 

