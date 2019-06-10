Weekend Not Wasted

9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After

Your ultimate guide to hangover avoidance…

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 14:51

So you’ve tried taking supplements before drinking, and all the energy drinks on the planet the morning after, but you still can’t seem to avoid an all-day hangover? Well, we’re here to help, with some back-to-basics tips to help you party all summer – without the repercussions the next day.

1. Stay hydrated

You’ve heard it before, you’ll hear it again, but are you really paying attention to everyone telling you to drink more water? Make sure you’re sufficiently hydrated before you head out, chase every alcoholic beverage with some water and then DRINK. MORE. WATER. before you go to sleep. You’ll wake up glowing instead of green.

50 Cent Drinks GIF by MTV Cribs - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Line your stomach

We know a liquid dinner is tempting, especially when you’re rushing to get ready after work, but you’ll regret it when your mate’s putting you in a taxi home before midnight. That only works for Cinderella. Foods rich in protein, carbs and fat will slooooow your body’s absorption of alcohol. If your stomach is full, and you keep your drinking to a minimum, you’ll be partying all night long.

Jersey Shore Eating GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Take a disco nap

Drinking alcohol when you’re already exhausted is a recipe for disaster, usually involving tears and a stream of embarrassing DMs to the ex you swore you’d never contact again. Even a 10 to 20-minute nap before you head out will give your body and brain some zen time, and hopefully keep you smiling until the end of the night, therefore removing any hungover fear the next day. Hurrah.

Kim Kardashian Sleeping GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Think of your bank balance

Before you get involved in buying rounds or buy another drink you really don’t need, consider the impact on your finances. Won’t you be happier if you wake up hangover-free with some extra cash in your bank account to spend on brunch the next day? Yes, yes you will.

Clutching Dave Chappelle GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Consider an alcohol-free night out

Whether you go dancing and sip on a virgin mojito, or organise an alternative night out with your mates where you’ll be distracted and drink less, it’s good to have two or more consecutive days without any alcohol. Your body will thank you later.

I Totally Respect That Mtv Awards GIF by MTV Movie & TV Awards - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Stick with your mates

It’s always good to stick with the group and look out for each other, because not only do you want to avoid a hangover, but also any accidents, lost phones or general risky situations. Stay with the pack and make sure you all have safe transport home.

Season 4 Friendship GIF by Broad City - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Dance your pants off

Nothing distracts you from drinking too much quite like a killer DJ, so make the most of the music and get dancing. If you really want to have a drink in your hand, this would be a great time to grab that water bottle – which conveniently doubles up as a microphone.

GIF by MTV's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Set yourself a drinks curfew

Planning on staying out until two? Cut yourself off from the bar a little earlier, unless it’s for soft drinks, and you’ll feel so much better the next day. Remember, it takes about an hour for the body to process each unit of alcohol, so the earlier you stop drinking the more time you have to rejuvenate before the morning.

Episode 4 Gtfo GIF by RuPaul's Drag Race - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Make plans for the next day – just not too early

If you know you have something to look forward to the next day, chances are you won’t overdo it – but leave yourself ample lie-in time, just in case. There’s nothing worse than a 7am alarm when you only went to bed at 3am (even if you did stop drinking at midnight!)

Happy Wake Up GIF by Comedy Central - Find & Share on GIPHY

Make it a night to remember. For more info and helpful resources on how to drink wisely, visit DRINKiQ.com.

 

