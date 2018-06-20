What The Yuck?!

WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?

If you don't vom while watching this then we're impressed tbh...

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 15:04

If you love to talk about how much you adore videos of infections being removed or pimples being popped then this is the show for you.

Dive deep into the most gag-worthy (and not in a good way) videos clips of the internet’s grossest video and try to hold down your lunch.

Make it through and sooner or later you'll be... abscessed. Lol we're too much.

TREAT YOURSELF TO EPISODE ONE OF WHAT THE YUCK BELOW:

WTF is What The Yuck?

Our lad Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry presents the grossest gameshow ever that gives couples the chance to win some hard cash dollar. All they have to do is sit through some stomach churning videos that will make them want to vom. Simple. From puss to blood, this stuff is not for the faint of heart.

Nath persuades unsuspecting pairs to sit through three rounds of increasingly hideous clips. If they can make it through without looking away and answer questions about the vieos correctly, then the cash is theirs. Sounds easy right?

There’s a whole lot of Nathan Henry…

And that, pets, is never a bad thing. Let’s be honest with ourselves, 40 minutes a week of the Geordie lad is not even close to enough so this helps soothe our soul from it’s Nathan-deficiency.

Test yourself to your limits…

If you think you’re hard enough from those nightly stalks of Dr Pimple Popper on Insta then maybe you’ll be fine. Or maybe you brag about how un-squeamish you are at the sight of blood. Well let’s put that to the test shall we?

PUS PARCELS

If you can’t get enough of spot squeezing then you will be addicted AF. Every single episode shows some sort of pus situation ranging from infected knees to giant sores. So satisfying.

FOOSTY FEET

Feet are not for everyone and if you can’t stand the thought of grim AF toenails and mouldy tootsies then maybe you should look away now. Oops too late.

NEEDLES GALORE

Prone to fainting at the sight of a needle? Then grab hold of something steady babes because there’s no shortage of sharp instruments entering the human body here.

Insane injuries

How do you get a pencil stuck through your hand? We still don’t know. But we do know how it got out. YIKES.

Surgical Horrors

The doctor will see you now. Make peace with a scalpel or get the hell out of the operating room because there are surgeries a plenty, full of blood, pus and human tissue.

Blood baths

Grab a sick bucket if you get queasy at the sight of blood because we’re yet to see an episode that doesn’t open the flood gates tbh. 

Want more gore? Duh. Then check out every single episode of What The Yuck?! below...

