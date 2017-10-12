A New Whitney Houston Album 'I Wish You Love' Announced

View the lyrics

Clap your hands, all so right

(turn me up, turn me up)

clap your hands, all so right

clap your hands, all so right



clap your hands, all so right

If tomorrow is judgment day

(Sing Mommy)

And I'm standing on the front line



And the lord asks me what I did with my life

I will say I spent it with you

(clap your hands, all so right)

(clap your hands, all so right)



If I wake up in World War III

(world war, in world war III)

I see destruction and poverty

And I feel like I want to go home



It's okay if you're coming with me

(clap your hands, all so right)

(clap your hands, all so right)

(clap your hands, all so right)



'Cause your love is my love

(my love)

And my love is your love

It would take an eternity to break us



And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us

'Cause your love is my love

And my love is your love

(yes it is)



It would take an eternity to break us

And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us

(clap your hands, all so right)

(clap your hands, all so right)



(clap your hands, all so right)

If I lose my fame and fortune

(really don't matter)

And I'm homeless on the street



And I'm sleeping in Grand Central Station

(okay)

It's okay if you're sleeping with me

(clap your hands, all so right)



(clap your hands, all so right)

As the years they pass us by

We stay young through each other's eyes

(each other's eyes)

And no matter how old we get

It's okay as long as I got you baby

(clap your hands, all so right)

(clap your hands, all so right)

'Cause your love is my love

And my love is your love

(is your love, baby)

It would take an eternity to break us

And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us

'Cause your love is my love

And my love is your love

It would take an eternity to break us

And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us

If I should die this very day

(very, very day)

Don't cry, 'cause on Earth we weren't meant to stay

(oh no, no, no)

And no matter what the people say

(it really don't matter)

I'll be waiting for you after the judgment day

'Cause your love (love) is my love

And my love is your love

(your love)

It would take an eternity to break us

And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us

(can't hold us)

'Cause your love is my love

And my love is your love

(yes it is)

It would take an eternity to break us

And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us

'cause your love is my love

(is my love)

and my love is your love

it would take an eternity to break us

and the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us

(clap your hands, all so right, baby)

(clap your hands)

(clap your hands, all so right, baby)

(clap your hands, all so right...)

