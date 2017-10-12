A New Whitney Houston Album 'I Wish You Love' Announced
The unreleased recordings will mark the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard...
Whitney fans - a.k.a everyone - get your cards out: there's a new album coming.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard, Whitney Houston's estate have announced a brand new album of previously unreleased recordings of the famous songs that took over the world.
I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard featuring alternate versions, unreleased remixes and live performances recorded during the wildly successful The Bodyguard World Tour that went on for three years.
Anything you want done baby, I'll do it naturally
'Cause I'm every woman
It's all in me, it's all in me
I'm every woman
It's all in me
Anything you want done baby
I do it naturally
I'm every woman
It's all in me
I can read your thoughts right now
Every one from A to Z
I can cast a spell of secrets you can tell
Mix a special brew, put fire inside of you
Anytime you feel danger or fear
Then instantly I will appear, 'cause
I'm every woman
It's all in me
Anything you want done baby
I do it naturally
Oh, I can sense your needs like rain onto the seeds
I can make a rhyme of confusion in your mind
And when it comes down to some good old fashioned love
I got it, I got it, I got it, got it, baby, baby
I'm every woman
It's all in me
Anything you want done baby
I do it naturally
I'm every woman
It's all in me
I can read your thoughts right now
Every one from A to Z
I ain't braggin', 'cause I'm the one
Just ask me, ooh, and it shall be done
And don't bother to compare
I've got it, I've got it, got it got it, got it
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
The movie's original history-making, record-breaking soundtrack is the fourth best-selling album of all time and won several Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for the iconic single 'I Will Always Love You', so this is pretty special.
Whitney's live renditions of all six songs will be incredible to hear, although the huge moment of this album is the alternative mix of 'I Will Always' which is her first ever take of the song (!!) and includes a spoken word intro.
Only an talent like Whitney could nail a song so well in their first attempt that it can be released, and we bet it's just as breathtaking as the version that ended up released.
Posthumous releases are often uncomfortable as a fan and listener, however this feels more like a celebration of Whitney as a sensational live performer and her musical legacy.
I Wish You Love will be released on November 17th, with a limited edition purple vinyl available to order now.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH WHITNEY HOUSTON'S 'MY LOVE IS YOUR LOVE' VIDEO BELOW
(turn me up, turn me up)
clap your hands, all so right
clap your hands, all so right
clap your hands, all so right
If tomorrow is judgment day
(Sing Mommy)
And I'm standing on the front line
And the lord asks me what I did with my life
I will say I spent it with you
(clap your hands, all so right)
(clap your hands, all so right)
If I wake up in World War III
(world war, in world war III)
I see destruction and poverty
And I feel like I want to go home
It's okay if you're coming with me
(clap your hands, all so right)
(clap your hands, all so right)
(clap your hands, all so right)
'Cause your love is my love
(my love)
And my love is your love
It would take an eternity to break us
And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us
'Cause your love is my love
And my love is your love
(yes it is)
It would take an eternity to break us
And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us
(clap your hands, all so right)
(clap your hands, all so right)
(clap your hands, all so right)
If I lose my fame and fortune
(really don't matter)
And I'm homeless on the street
And I'm sleeping in Grand Central Station
(okay)
It's okay if you're sleeping with me
(clap your hands, all so right)
(clap your hands, all so right)
As the years they pass us by
We stay young through each other's eyes
(each other's eyes)
And no matter how old we get
It's okay as long as I got you baby
(clap your hands, all so right)
(clap your hands, all so right)
'Cause your love is my love
And my love is your love
(is your love, baby)
It would take an eternity to break us
And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us
'Cause your love is my love
And my love is your love
It would take an eternity to break us
And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us
If I should die this very day
(very, very day)
Don't cry, 'cause on Earth we weren't meant to stay
(oh no, no, no)
And no matter what the people say
(it really don't matter)
I'll be waiting for you after the judgment day
'Cause your love (love) is my love
And my love is your love
(your love)
It would take an eternity to break us
And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us
(can't hold us)
'Cause your love is my love
And my love is your love
(yes it is)
It would take an eternity to break us
And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us
'cause your love is my love
(is my love)
and my love is your love
it would take an eternity to break us
and the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us
(clap your hands, all so right, baby)
(clap your hands)
(clap your hands, all so right, baby)
(clap your hands, all so right...)