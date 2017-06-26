Whitney Houston

Whitney: Can I Be Me EXCLUSIVE Clip Commentary With Director Nick Broomfield

Get an insider's take on the emotional new documentary.

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 15:54

New documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me tells the sad showbiz story of iconic performer Whitney Houston and her tragic downfall. 

To get an inside look on the emotional Whitney Houston footage, we sat down with influential filmmaker Nick Broomfield to give us an exclusive commentary on some key scenes from the film.

HIT PLAY to see director Nick Broomfield give his exclusive insider's take on these tear-jerking clips... 

- Whitney: Can I Be Me is in cinemas now.

50 Celebs Who Totally Have The Same Face

  • Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly - She might look a bit different as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, but surely Margot Robbie is related to Jaime Pressly somehow?
    1 of 25
  • Dakota Johnson and Gillian Anderson - Why does 'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson look SO much like 'X-Files' legend Gillian Anderson? Could they both have the same alien DNA? The truth is out there…
    Getty / Instagram
    2 of 25
  • Channing Tatum and Wentworth Miller - Chiselled jaw? Shaved head? Muscles on top of muscles? All present and correct. Wentworth Miller has obviously at one point been Channing all over his Tatum.
    3 of 25
  • Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester - True fact: Leighton Meester was originally cast as Minka Kelly’s role in The Roommate, but decided to play the psycho character instead, which wasn’t a problem because they looked so alike.
    4 of 25
  • Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman - The Force is strong with both Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman: it’s no accident Keira was cast as Natalie’s queenly decoy in 'The Phantom Menace'. Daisy Ridley is their unconfirmed third sister.
    5 of 25
  • Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams - Life just isn’t fair. How can there be two people in the world that have Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams’s effortless grace, style and talent? Forget it, they’re the same person.
    6 of 25
  • Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall Green - Why go to all that trouble of Tom Hardy playing both Ronnie and Reggie in gangster biopic 'Legend', when they could have just got Logan Marshall Green in? It’s totally Kray-Kray.
    7 of 25
  • Jackson Rathbone and Johnny Depp - Both have a quirky style, play guitar and have played vampires in the past: does 'Twilight' star Jackson Rathbone remind you of any one? A young Johnny Depp, by any chance? Maybe they actually ARE vampires.
    8 of 25
  • Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain - 'Interstellar’s Jessica Chastain has admitted she’s pretended to be 'urassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard on more than one occasion. Petition to see these two in an update of 'The Parent Trap', pls.
    9 of 25
  • Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer - If you’re trying to tell the difference between Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer, Henry sometimes wears a cape. But AFAWK they both look amazing in tights.
    10 of 25
  • Theo James and James Franco - We’ve already pledged our Allegiance to 'Divergent’s Theo James (those cheekbones, tho), but if he tapped out for James Franco, would anyone really notice?
    11 of 25
  • Selena Gomez and Rachel Bilson - Rachel Bilson probably has the most shared face In Hollywood. As well as Selena Gomez, she looks like Mila Kunis, Leighton Meester and model Atlanta De Cadenet. Are they growing petite brunettes with big eyes in a lab?
    Instagram
    12 of 25
  • Jai Courtney and Macklemore - We had to do a double take when we first saw Jai Courtney pop up in 'The Divergent Series': that’s definitely Macklemore running the Dauntless compound.
    Getty Images
    13 of 25
  • James Franco and James Dean - There’s a reason James Franco was cast to play the iconic James Dean, and it’s not because they share the same first name.
    14 of 25
  • Abigail Breslin and Chloe Grace Moretz - The one on the left is Abigail Breslin. No, actually Abigail’s the one on the right and Chloe Grace Moretz is on the left, no, right... Oh, we don’t know anymore.
    15 of 25
  • Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway - We dreamed a dream that Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway admitted they were sisters.
    16 of 25
  • Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran - Rupert Grint played an obsessive fan in the video for Ed Sheeran’s video for ‘Lego House’, but we think Voldemort has something to do with how similar they look. It’s always Voldemort’s fault.
    17 of 25
  • Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards - Have you ever seen 'Magic Mike’s Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards in the same room together? No, and you won’t either, because they’re basically the same person.
    18 of 25
  • Kim Kardashian and Draco Malfoy - Harry Potter star Tom Felton posted this lookalike pic himself to his Instagram feed, saying “Relax citizens. Passport found!!! Kim K had it” Who knew Kim was a Slytherin?
    19 of 25
  • Sienna Miller and Mollie King - Both Brits, both blonde and both bombshells. But we don’t think Sienna Miller was ever in The Saturdays with Mollie King, was she?
    20 of 25
  • Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson - Haven’t you heard that Amber and Scarlett Johnasson could be the same person? There’s no denying they look uncannily alike.
    21 of 25
  • Jessica Biel and Carly Rae Jepsen - Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But I’m Jessica Biel and you’re Carly Rae Jepsen, could we be sisters maybe?
    22 of 25
  • Liam Hemsworth and Scott Eastwood - Scott Eastwood was asked to audition for the part Liam Hemsworth eventually played in 'The Last Song', where he met and fell in love with Miley Cyrus. Would the same have happened if Scott got the part?
    Instagram @liamhemsworth / @scotteastwood
    23 of 25
  • Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith - There’s only seven years between Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith, but that’s close enough to be twins separated at birth, right? Right?
    24 of 25
  • Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio - So strong is the similarity between these two, that Leo did his best crazy-eyebrows impression of Jack Nicholson on a Japanese TV show. Even their own mothers wouldn’t be able to tell them apart.
    25 of 25

