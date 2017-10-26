Why Don't We

Why Don’t We Attempt To Guess British Slanguage

We put the 'Something Different' heartbreakers to the test...

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 15:35

WATCH WHY DON'T WE PLAY SLANGUAGE BELOW!

British slang wasn’t Khalid’s forte and Charlie Puth didn’t do much better but surely five brains know more than one, right?

We gave Why Don’t We the ultimate test of Slanguage when they visited MTV UK to see how familiar the American group are with our colloquialisms.

How did they do? Let’s just say they’ve still got a bit more to learn.

The ‘Invitation’ singers were thrown off by our phrases like ‘Collywobbles’ and ‘Pish Posh’, even asking a real Brit to say it aloud to see that we weren’t joking around with them.

In a hilarious moment, Jack accidentally guesses the meaning of ‘Corker’ correctly but doesn’t realise so spends another few minutes in deep thought pondering what it could possibly mean.

Funnily enough, the teens were in luck when it came to knowing the local terms for ‘drunk’ - even offering us some more slang they’d learned!

Not a bad first try, guys, but maybe stick to the singing for now…

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH KHALID TRY OUT SLANGUAGE BELOW

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

11 Of The Most Shocking Secrets Celebs Have Ever Revealed About Themselves

Britney Spears performs at the 2007 MTV VMAs

10 Years Of 'Blackout': How Britney Spears Reinvented Pop Music Against All Odds

A Look Back At When Calvin Harris Crashed The Stage During Single AF's Jedward's X Factor Performance

Rex Orange County

Get to Know: Rex Orange County

single af ep 2.jpg

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 2 Need To Be Seen RN!

Perception game

New Horror Game 'Perception' Will Freak You Out

Brie Larson

The Captain Marvel Movie Has Found Its Villain

Why Don&#039;t We

Why Don’t We Attempt To Guess British Slanguage

These Are The Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings Ever

just tattoo of us episode 5 series 2.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #5!

Jonas Blue on set of &#039;We Could Go Back&#039; music video

Jonas Blue Hits Up Tokyo For 'We Could Go Back' Music Video

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Shares Stunning Behind the Scenes Video of 'Anywhere'

Deathstroke

Batman Villain Deathstroke Is Getting A Solo Movie

Jennifer Metcalfe And Greg Lake Will Announce Their Wedding Invite In This Very Modern Way

: Stormzy performs on stage at UK Grime and Hip Hop, the KA &amp; GRM Daily RATED AWARDS, at legendary music venue, The Roundhouse on October 24, 2017 in London, England

Stormzy Is Collaborating With An Unknown Rapper Thanks To Twitter

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Is About to Release a Song with Ty Dolla $ign

2017 EMA Performers and Presenters

2017 EMA: Liam Payne, Travis Scott, French Montana, Clean Bandit To Perform!

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Finds Casey Johnson 'Very Sexy' After The Bold Singer Sabotages Her First Mexico Date

Olivia Attwood To Take Pregnancy Test Amid Fears She's Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby

More From Why Don't We

Why Don&#039;t We

Why Don’t We Attempt To Guess British Slanguage

Why Don&#039;t We Play Slanguage | MTV UK
Why Don't We

Why Don't We Play Slanguage!

Why Don't We

Something Different (VMA Weekend 2017)

Why Don&#039;t We - Something Different - Music Video
Why Don't We

Something Different

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Jennifer Metcalfe And Greg Lake Will Announce Their Wedding Invite In This Very Modern Way

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Marnie Simpson Has A Warning For Trolls After 'Dipsh*t' Fan Tries To Go In On Her

Olivia Attwood To Take Pregnancy Test Amid Fears She's Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About