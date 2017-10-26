Why Don’t We Attempt To Guess British Slanguage

WATCH WHY DON'T WE PLAY SLANGUAGE BELOW!

British slang wasn’t Khalid’s forte and Charlie Puth didn’t do much better but surely five brains know more than one, right?

We gave Why Don’t We the ultimate test of Slanguage when they visited MTV UK to see how familiar the American group are with our colloquialisms.

How did they do? Let’s just say they’ve still got a bit more to learn.

The ‘Invitation’ singers were thrown off by our phrases like ‘Collywobbles’ and ‘Pish Posh’, even asking a real Brit to say it aloud to see that we weren’t joking around with them.

In a hilarious moment, Jack accidentally guesses the meaning of ‘Corker’ correctly but doesn’t realise so spends another few minutes in deep thought pondering what it could possibly mean.

Funnily enough, the teens were in luck when it came to knowing the local terms for ‘drunk’ - even offering us some more slang they’d learned!

Not a bad first try, guys, but maybe stick to the singing for now…

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH KHALID TRY OUT SLANGUAGE BELOW