Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie

This gets douze points from us. Here are all the details.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 15:30

File this one in the box marked “BEST IDEAS EVER” because Netflix and Will Ferrell are reportedly teaming up to make a movie based around the Eurovision Song Contest. And it gets a big douze points from us…

According to reports, Ferrell is currently co-writing the project with his old SNL collaborator Andrew Steele, who he also worked with on recent parody show The Spoils Of Babylon.

Will Ferrell and Netflix are making a Eurovision movie / New Line Cinema

No plot details have been confirmed as yet, but it’s Ferrell doing Eurovision… what more do you need to know?

Ferrell was spotted in the audience at this year’s contest and has apparently been a big fan since his Swedish wife introduced him to it back in 1999.

Consider us well and truly buzzing to hear him put his vocal chords to the test when the film arrives at some point next year.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

