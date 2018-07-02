How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV

Wireless Festival 2018 is mere days away and MTV will be there every step of the way as official broadcast partner!

Appearing on the line up at Finsbury Park across the weekend will be Stormzy, J. Cole, Post Malone, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Big Sean, Migos, French Montana, Lil Uzi Vert, Mabel, 6lack and many, many more.

Below you'll find all the information you need to get your fix of this year's festival with MTV...

GET EXCITED FOR WIRELESS WITH STORMZY'S FIRE MTV EMA PERFORMANCE OF 'BIG FOR YOUR BOOTS':

Watch Wireless Festival On TV

Poet and Snoochie Shy, who last year joined the MTV fraternity hosting our London special of Yo! MTV Raps, will be fronting our live coverage across two nights - Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th July. Tune in live from 9pm on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134), MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310) and MTV Base (Sky 351/Virgin 313) to see a selection of live highlights from the main stage and get all the backstage gossip.

Don't live in the UK? MTV Live HD (Virgin 311 in the UK) will also be broadcasting in over 90 territories across the globe! Check your local listings for more information.

If you're out and about this weekend, you'll be pleased to hear that later on in July we'll also be broadcasting multiple 30 minute artist specials from the weekend as well as an hour long highlights show.

Credit: Ross Silcocks/Wireless Festival

Go Backstage At Wireless Festival On Social

MTV will also be backstage at Wireless... We'll have artists taking over our Snapchat account (@mtvuk) plus see who we grab backstage by checking out our Instagram Story (@mtvuk) as well as all our coverage on Twitter (@mtvuk/@mtvmusicuk) and Facebook.