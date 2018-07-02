Wireless Festival

How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV

Find out all the ways you can get your fix of this year's Wireless Festival with us here...

Monday, July 2, 2018 - 17:34

Wireless Festival 2018 is mere days away and MTV will be there every step of the way as official broadcast partner!

Appearing on the line up at Finsbury Park across the weekend will be Stormzy, J. Cole, Post Malone, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Big Sean, Migos, French Montana, Lil Uzi Vert, Mabel, 6lack and many, many more.

Below you'll find all the information you need to get your fix of this year's festival with MTV...

GET EXCITED FOR WIRELESS WITH STORMZY'S FIRE MTV EMA PERFORMANCE OF 'BIG FOR YOUR BOOTS':

Watch Wireless Festival On TV

Poet and Snoochie Shy, who last year joined the MTV fraternity hosting our London special of Yo! MTV Raps, will be fronting our live coverage across two nights - Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th July. Tune in live from 9pm on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134), MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310) and MTV Base (Sky 351/Virgin 313) to see a selection of live highlights from the main stage and get all the backstage gossip. 

Don't live in the UK? MTV Live HD (Virgin 311 in the UK) will also be broadcasting in over 90 territories across the globe! Check your local listings for more information.

If you're out and about this weekend, you'll be pleased to hear that later on in July we'll also be broadcasting multiple 30 minute artist specials from the weekend as well as an hour long highlights show.

Credit: Ross Silcocks/Wireless Festival

Go Backstage At Wireless Festival On Social

MTV will also be backstage at Wireless... We'll have artists taking over our Snapchat account (@mtvuk) plus see who we grab backstage by checking out our Instagram Story (@mtvuk) as well as all our coverage on Twitter (@mtvuk/@mtvmusicuk) and Facebook.

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV
Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Legendaries
Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
How The Bisexual Lighting Meme Made Me Feel Seen
Fab LGBTQ+ Glow Ups That Will Make You Even Prouder To Be You
Why Celebrating Pride Matters More Than Ever Right Now
This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
The Reviews Of This Savage X Fenty Robe Will Inspire You To Buy It Immediately
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer
Kylie Jenner gushes over baby Stormi Webster on Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi Webster
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split
James Arthur
James Arthur Says He’s Retiring From Music Soon
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections

More From Wireless Festival

How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Wireless Festival 2018!
Yo! MTV Raps
2018 Wireless Festival Adds Big Shaq, RAYE, Majid Jordan & More
UK Festival Guide 2017
MTV's Ultimate UK Festival Guide For 2017
michelle keegan takes a beak from filming Our Girl
Celebrity
Michelle Keegan Is Now Blonde But Reckons It’s A Bit ‘Too Yellow’ At The Moment
Music
Will Drake Secretly Play Wireless Festival 2016? Twitter's Hoping So...
Music
Wireless Festival Drops 2016 Line Up With Headliners Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, Kygo J. Cole & Boy Better Know
Our Definitive UK Festival Guide For 2016
Music
#MTVFestivalSeason: We Asked A Bunch Of Celebs If They'd Rather Share A Tent With Drake, Nicki Minaj Or Kendrick Lamar...
Festivals
#MTVFestivalSeason: Would You Rather Share A Tent With Drake, Nicki Minaj Or Kendrick Lamar?
MTV Gig Highlights Of The Week: Wireless Festival, New Gen Live & More

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer