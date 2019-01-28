Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More

It may only be January but it’s never too early to start looking at what festivals your summer 2019 will bring.

If not already, you may want to start prepping Wireless Festival 2019 into your summer sched, because this line-up is not one to miss.

getty

Check out the official line-up for Wireless Festival 2019 below:

Wireless 2019 line up has LANDED! 🙏🔥

More names: https://t.co/eeBWp7FuHi pic.twitter.com/9VwzGVzfry — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) January 28, 2019

The festival that will be taking place from the 5th-7th of July 2019 at Finsbury Park in London will feature the likes of Cardi B and Migos co-headlining on the Friday, Travis Scott headlining on the Saturday with special guest Future, and A$AP Rocky headlining on the Sunday.

Also on the line up is huge American names such as Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Tyga and Tory Lanez (who has recently announced his tour with Drake) and many more, bringing us some of the biggest talent from the other side of the pond.

As well as these performers, we also have incredible up and coming artists such as the MTV PUSH 2019 One's To Watch nominee Loski, as well as other British artists such as Ella Mai, AJ Tracey, Stefflon Don and many more performing. Could summer look any brighter?

Check out the full line up below:

Friday 5th July 2019

Cardi B – CO-HEADLINER

Migos – CO-HEADLINER

Tory Lanez

Ella Mai

Tyga

Lil Skies

Bugzy Malone

Fredo

Maleek Berry

Headie One

Saturday 6th July 2019

Travis Scott - HEADLINER

Future (Special Guest)

Lil Uzi Vert

Young Thug

Stefflon Don

Juice WRLD

Trippie Redd

Unknown T

Sheck Wes

Saweetie

Ambush Buzzworl

M Huncho

Steel Bangelz & Guests

Cadet

Digdat

Sunday 7th July 2019

ASAP Rocky - HEADLINER

Rae Sremmurd

Lil Baby

Gunna

Not3s

AJ Tracey

Rich the Kid

Denzel Curry

D Block Europe

Loski

JID

Flohio

We can't wait for this July and we'll see you in the front row.