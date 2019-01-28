Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
Plus Migos, Ella Mai, and Future...
It may only be January but it’s never too early to start looking at what festivals your summer 2019 will bring.
If not already, you may want to start prepping Wireless Festival 2019 into your summer sched, because this line-up is not one to miss.
Check out the official line-up for Wireless Festival 2019 below:
The festival that will be taking place from the 5th-7th of July 2019 at Finsbury Park in London will feature the likes of Cardi B and Migos co-headlining on the Friday, Travis Scott headlining on the Saturday with special guest Future, and A$AP Rocky headlining on the Sunday.
Also on the line up is huge American names such as Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Tyga and Tory Lanez (who has recently announced his tour with Drake) and many more, bringing us some of the biggest talent from the other side of the pond.
As well as these performers, we also have incredible up and coming artists such as the MTV PUSH 2019 One's To Watch nominee Loski, as well as other British artists such as Ella Mai, AJ Tracey, Stefflon Don and many more performing. Could summer look any brighter?
Check out the full line up below:
Friday 5th July 2019
Cardi B – CO-HEADLINER
Migos – CO-HEADLINER
Tory Lanez
Ella Mai
Tyga
Lil Skies
Bugzy Malone
Fredo
Maleek Berry
Headie One
Saturday 6th July 2019
Travis Scott - HEADLINER
Future (Special Guest)
Lil Uzi Vert
Young Thug
Stefflon Don
Juice WRLD
Trippie Redd
Unknown T
Sheck Wes
Saweetie
Ambush Buzzworl
M Huncho
Steel Bangelz & Guests
Cadet
Digdat
Sunday 7th July 2019
ASAP Rocky - HEADLINER
Rae Sremmurd
Lil Baby
Gunna
Not3s
AJ Tracey
Rich the Kid
Denzel Curry
D Block Europe
Loski
JID
Flohio
We can't wait for this July and we'll see you in the front row.