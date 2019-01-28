Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More

Plus Migos, Ella Mai, and Future...

Claire Rowden
Monday, January 28, 2019 - 12:52

It may only be January but it’s never too early to start looking at what festivals your summer 2019 will bring.

If not already, you may want to start prepping Wireless Festival 2019 into your summer sched, because this line-up is not one to miss.

getty

Check out the official line-up for Wireless Festival 2019 below:

The festival that will be taking place from the 5th-7th of July 2019 at Finsbury Park in London will feature the likes of Cardi B and Migos co-headlining on the Friday, Travis Scott headlining on the Saturday with special guest Future, and A$AP Rocky headlining on the Sunday.

Also on the line up is huge American names such as Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Tyga and Tory Lanez (who has recently announced his tour with Drake) and many more, bringing us some of the biggest talent from the other side of the pond.

As well as these performers, we also have incredible up and coming artists such as the MTV PUSH 2019 One's To Watch nominee Loski, as well as other British artists such as Ella Mai, AJ Tracey, Stefflon Don and many more performing. Could summer look any brighter?

Check out the full line up below:

Friday 5th July 2019

Cardi B – CO-HEADLINER

Migos – CO-HEADLINER

Tory Lanez  

Ella Mai

Tyga

Lil Skies

Bugzy Malone

Fredo

Maleek Berry

Headie One

Saturday 6th July 2019

Travis Scott - HEADLINER

Future (Special Guest)

Lil Uzi Vert

Young Thug

Stefflon Don

Juice WRLD

Trippie Redd

Unknown T  

Sheck Wes

Saweetie

Ambush Buzzworl

M Huncho

Steel Bangelz & Guests

Cadet  

Digdat

Sunday 7th July 2019

ASAP Rocky - HEADLINER

Rae Sremmurd

Lil Baby  

Gunna

Not3s

AJ Tracey

Rich the Kid  

Denzel Curry  

D Block Europe

Loski

JID  

Flohio

We can't wait for this July and we'll see you in the front row.

Latest News

Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like

More From Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
Wireless Festival
RAYE Talks Awkward Tan Lines & Festival Fashion No Nos | MTV News
Wireless Festival
Wireless Festival Acts Try & Guess Rapper's Real Names | MTV News
Wireless Festival
Ms Banks & More Talk Tackling Gender Inequality In Music | MTV News
Wireless Festival
Mabel's All About Oreos & Tequila At Wireless Festival | MTV News
Wireless Festival
Drake's Getting So Much Love At Wireless Festival | MTV News
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Music
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Drake, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert
Wireless Festival 2018
Music
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 2 Highlights: Stormzy, Migos, Krept X Konan
Wireless Festival 2018
Music
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 1 Highlights: J. Cole, Post Malone, Big Sean & MORE
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 - All The Must-See Pics!
Harry Kane - England v Columbia - World Cup 2018
Wireless Festival Will Show England V Sweden World Cup Match On Main Stage!
How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship