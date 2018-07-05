Wireless Festival Will Show England V Sweden World Cup Match On Main Stage!
It’s coming home…
Dilemma averted. If you’ve got tickets to Wireless Festival this weekend but wanted to watch England’s World Cup quarter final match against Sweden don’t worry, it’s all sorted.
Festival organisers have shifted the main stage schedule to include the match which is due to kick off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon! It's also showing at the reservoir and in the VIP Village.
WATCH KREPT & KONAN'S (WHO HAVE BEEN ADDED TO THIS YEAR'S LINE UP!) 'ASK FLIPZ' VID FT. STORMZY HERE:
Dickheads, losers
You're only bad on computers
Keep talking about shooters
But you're lying like Lucious (Lying)
I used to run man down in my Nikes
Now I just do it in my Pumas (Run man down)
Can't give me no backchat, I tell them shut up like Lucas (Shut up)
Free up my bros in the cell
When I give stamps, I open the mail
If I get the west in, I'm not phoning the girl
Had your WCW holding my belt (Behave)
Can't talk bait on a hot phone (Na)
Fur's on like it's Moscow (Yeah)
I met the weed plug in Sweden
Like I've gotta try bring the stock home
I was on the road when Ghetts made Sing For Me (Sing for me)
I can make your girlfriend sing for me (Sing for me)
See the car dash like Kimberley (Skrr)
In the trap house eating Indomie
I think they got it in for me
But we don't take checks in Heath (Never)
We buy out the bar, Charms rest in peace (Ameen)
Bro came with the MAC, he don't eat fast food much (Boy)
Save all the chat, don't get your dog moved up (Yeah)
Them man talk shit, nobody asked you cuz' (Who?)
Ask Flipz, don't even tark too much (Behave)
Don't even tark too much (Boy)
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much (Yeah, oh yeah)
Don't even tark too much
My name's Krept, my name's Tally
I like skets, I like fanny
Not my brudda, stop calling me Akhi
I eat Plantain, you eat batty uh
Don't put in work, you're a fool; nerd
Sixteen, murdered you all; hearsed
Big black Merc that I bought; skr
Got your bird on my balls; Spurs (finish him!)
Fam what's good?
I can't do it but the mandem could
Bang that Bubu, ban that Buju
I use God, them man use JuJu
Redrum, fam, honour me
Man used to save for their wallabees
Now I'm in business class talking about the economy
Let's make it fair
Do the truth, don't take it there
Punch you out your accessories
Lemme just make that clear
Hater, rap scene saviour
You wanna take shots like Barca
But don't wanna say my name ah
Bro came with the MAC, he don't eat fast food much
Save all the chat, don't get your dog moved up
Them man talk shit, nobody asked you cuz' (Who?)
Ask Flipz, don't even tark too much (Behave)
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much (Yeah)
Don't even tark too much
Okay, flow's over sick and contagious
Not underground, I'm not famous
Don't run your mouth around strangers
Chatty mout', you're too dangerous
Little chatty mout', you're too loud
It's like chatty mout's the new style
Them man are doing shows for two thou'
Kon' stop laughing man, you're too foul
Anyway I hit the curb and do street
Scrap the Merc and do Jeeps
Can't hold the phone, you're too weak
Plus I went gold in two weeks (Behave)
Plus I go hard on my ones
I am nobody's son (No)
Done things that nobody's done
Come off my name, it's over, I won
Aight lickle man, check this sket
Your chain jacked and you called us
Feds in my crib, tryna leave a man doorless
Paid for my door and they paid for my time
'Cause the feds don't wanna see another black August
Sorted, bought new floors but I'm flawless
Ring ring, trap sell packs on the corners
Told you niggas that Flipz don't tark
But I flipped it again, let me tell them on the chorus (Boy)
Bro came with the MAC, he don't eat fast food much
Save all the chat, don't get your dog moved up
Them man talk shit, nobody asked you cous' (Who?)
Ask Flipz, don't even tark too much (Behave)
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much
Don't even tark too much (Yeah)
Don't even tark too much
It does however mean that your fave acts might be on EARLIER than you thought they might be. The first act on the main stage will now be on at 11.30am so download the official Wireless app for all the latest set times.
Stormzy headlines the main stage on Saturday night at Wireless with other acts on the day including Migos, Krept & Konan, French Montana, Big Shaq, RAYE, Majid Jordan and more.
IT'S COMING HOME!!!
MTV will be broadcasting live highlights from Finsbury Park on Saturday and Sunday night from 9pm on MTV UK, MTV Music, MTV Base and MTV Live HD. For more information head here.