Wireless Festival Will Show England V Sweden World Cup Match On Main Stage!

Killer!



Dickheads, losers

You're only bad on computers

Keep talking about shooters

But you're lying like Lucious (Lying)

I used to run man down in my Nikes

Now I just do it in my Pumas (Run man down)

Can't give me no backchat, I tell them shut up like Lucas (Shut up)

Free up my bros in the cell

When I give stamps, I open the mail

If I get the west in, I'm not phoning the girl

Had your WCW holding my belt (Behave)

Can't talk bait on a hot phone (Na)

Fur's on like it's Moscow (Yeah)

I met the weed plug in Sweden

Like I've gotta try bring the stock home

I was on the road when Ghetts made Sing For Me (Sing for me)

I can make your girlfriend sing for me (Sing for me)

See the car dash like Kimberley (Skrr)

In the trap house eating Indomie

I think they got it in for me

But we don't take checks in Heath (Never)

We buy out the bar, Charms rest in peace (Ameen)



Bro came with the MAC, he don't eat fast food much (Boy)

Save all the chat, don't get your dog moved up (Yeah)

Them man talk shit, nobody asked you cuz' (Who?)

Ask Flipz, don't even tark too much (Behave)

Don't even tark too much (Boy)

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much (Yeah, oh yeah)

Don't even tark too much



My name's Krept, my name's Tally

I like skets, I like fanny

Not my brudda, stop calling me Akhi

I eat Plantain, you eat batty uh

Don't put in work, you're a fool; nerd

Sixteen, murdered you all; hearsed

Big black Merc that I bought; skr

Got your bird on my balls; Spurs (finish him!)

Fam what's good?

I can't do it but the mandem could

Bang that Bubu, ban that Buju

I use God, them man use JuJu

Redrum, fam, honour me

Man used to save for their wallabees

Now I'm in business class talking about the economy

Let's make it fair

Do the truth, don't take it there

Punch you out your accessories

Lemme just make that clear

Hater, rap scene saviour

You wanna take shots like Barca

But don't wanna say my name ah



Bro came with the MAC, he don't eat fast food much

Save all the chat, don't get your dog moved up

Them man talk shit, nobody asked you cuz' (Who?)

Ask Flipz, don't even tark too much (Behave)

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much (Yeah)

Don't even tark too much



Okay, flow's over sick and contagious

Not underground, I'm not famous

Don't run your mouth around strangers

Chatty mout', you're too dangerous

Little chatty mout', you're too loud

It's like chatty mout's the new style

Them man are doing shows for two thou'

Kon' stop laughing man, you're too foul

Anyway I hit the curb and do street

Scrap the Merc and do Jeeps

Can't hold the phone, you're too weak

Plus I went gold in two weeks (Behave)

Plus I go hard on my ones

I am nobody's son (No)

Done things that nobody's done

Come off my name, it's over, I won

Aight lickle man, check this sket

Your chain jacked and you called us

Feds in my crib, tryna leave a man doorless

Paid for my door and they paid for my time

'Cause the feds don't wanna see another black August

Sorted, bought new floors but I'm flawless

Ring ring, trap sell packs on the corners

Told you niggas that Flipz don't tark

But I flipped it again, let me tell them on the chorus (Boy)



Bro came with the MAC, he don't eat fast food much

Save all the chat, don't get your dog moved up

Them man talk shit, nobody asked you cous' (Who?)

Ask Flipz, don't even tark too much (Behave)

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much

Don't even tark too much (Yeah)

Don't even tark too much

Writer(s): Laidi Saliasi, Karl Wilson, Fateh Aminur Rahman, Michael Owuo Junior, Casyo Johnson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com