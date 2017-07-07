Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!

Upcoming horror movie Wish Upon combines two of our fave things FREAKY AF magic and BARB FROM STRANGER THINGS!

Broad Green Pictures

Be careful what you wish for! When a 17 year old girl, played by The Conjuring’s Joey King, is given a mysterious music box, her wishes start coming true. But she slowly discovers there’s a ‘bloody price’ attached to each new wish. Eek!

Also starring Stranger Things’s Shannon Purser, The Maze Runner’s Ki Hong Lee and I Know What You Did Last Summer star Ryan Phillippe, the horror movie will hit UK cinemas on 28 July 2017.

HIT PLAY to watch the new trailer exclusively on MTV, and check out the world exclusive new poster below!

Broad Green Pictures