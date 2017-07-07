Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!
Scary stuff AND Barb From Stranger Things?! Sign us up!
Friday, July 7, 2017 - 14:45
Upcoming horror movie Wish Upon combines two of our fave things FREAKY AF magic and BARB FROM STRANGER THINGS!
Be careful what you wish for! When a 17 year old girl, played by The Conjuring’s Joey King, is given a mysterious music box, her wishes start coming true. But she slowly discovers there’s a ‘bloody price’ attached to each new wish. Eek!
Also starring Stranger Things’s Shannon Purser, The Maze Runner’s Ki Hong Lee and I Know What You Did Last Summer star Ryan Phillippe, the horror movie will hit UK cinemas on 28 July 2017.
HIT PLAY to watch the new trailer exclusively on MTV, and check out the world exclusive new poster below!
These Are The Scariest Movies Of All Time, Ever
-
Universal Pictures1 of 78
-
New Line Cinema2 of 78
-
Anchor Bay Films3 of 78
-
Warner Bros4 of 78
-
Rogue Pictures5 of 78
-
Relativity Media6 of 78
-
Warner Bros7 of 78
-
Paramount Pictures8 of 78
-
A24 Films9 of 78
-
Content Film10 of 78
-
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer11 of 78
-
Pathe12 of 78
-
Pathe13 of 78
-
Buena Vista Pictures14 of 78
-
IFC Films15 of 78
-
Fox Searchlight16 of 78
-
Walt Disney Productions17 of 78
-
Momentum Pictures18 of 78
-
Artisan Entertainment19 of 78
-
Buena Vista Pictures20 of 78
-
Matador Pictures21 of 78
-
New World Pictures22 of 78
-
Dreamworks Pictures23 of 78
-
United Artist24 of 78
-
Kinepolis25 of 78
-
A24 Films26 of 78
-
Dimension Films27 of 78
-
Dimension Films28 of 78
-
Epic Productions29 of 78
-
Dimension Films30 of 78
-
Warner Bros31 of 78
-
Universal Pictures32 of 78
-
Eagle Films33 of 78
-
Industry Works Pictures34 of 78
-
MPI Media Group35 of 78
-
Orion Pictures36 of 78
-
Orion Pictures37 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films38 of 78
-
Summit Entertainment39 of 78
-
Optimum Releasing40 of 78
-
Universal Pictures41 of 78
-
New Line Cinema42 of 78
-
New Line Cinema43 of 78
-
Euforia Film44 of 78
-
Filmmax International45 of 78
-
Universal Pictures46 of 78
-
Universal Pictures47 of 78
-
Universal Pictures48 of 78
-
Showbox49 of 78
-
Universal Pictures50 of 78
-
Optimum Releasing51 of 78
-
Universal Pictures52 of 78
-
Film District USA53 of 78
-
Entertainment One Films54 of 78
-
Entertainment One Films55 of 78
-
Magnet Releasing56 of 78
-
Magnet Releasing57 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films58 of 78
-
20th Century Fox59 of 78
-
20th Century Fox60 of 78
-
Tribeca Film Festival61 of 78
-
20th Century Fox62 of 78
-
Warner Bros63 of 78
-
United Artists64 of 78
-
Universal Pictures65 of 78
-
Magnolia Pictures66 of 78
-
Paramount Pictures67 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films68 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films69 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films70 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films71 of 78
-
Lionsgate72 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films73 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films74 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films75 of 78
-
Lions Gate Films76 of 78
-
Warner Bros77 of 78
-
Warner Bros78 of 78
Latest News
Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show
Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!
This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults
Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall
Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't
Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry Needs To Get Over Marty McKenna
Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption
The Rock Is Planning A Fast & Furious Spinoff
Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Split
Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?
Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson
19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival
Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies
Edward Grimes Gets Stood Up On Single AF, So He Dates A Horse Instead
New Music Round-Up: Kesha, Liam Payne, Jennifer Lopez and more...
Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth
The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant
Single AF: Casey Johnson Calls Farrah Abraham A Witch After She Blocks Him On Twitter
Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet
Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night
More From Wish Upon
Trending Articles
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’
Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’
Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson
Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE
Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review
TV Shows