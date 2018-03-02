Wonder Woman

Warner Wants Kristen Wiig For Wonder Woman 2

We're 100% down for this.

Friday, March 2, 2018 - 15:51

It’s been a big week for female supervillains! On Tuesday we learned that Gemma Chan would be facing off against Brie Larsen in Captain Marvel, and now it seems that Kristen Wiig could be about to take on villain duties in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

According to reports, Wiig is Warner’s first choice to star as Cheetah in the new movie. Also known as Barbara Ann Minerva (coincidentally, also the surname of Chan’s villain), Cheetah is a former thief who finds herself transformed into a feline goddess with superhuman strength and agility.

Wiig is apparently in talks with the studio over what would be her first foray into the superhero genre. Should she sign on the dotted line she’ll star opposite the returning Gal Gadot, while original director Patty Jenkins will also be behind the camera for a second outing. Wonder Woman 2 will open in cinemas on 1 November 2019.

