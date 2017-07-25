Wonder Woman 2 Is Happening

Wonder Woman fans have a very good reason to celebrate right now, and that's because Warner Bros have announced that the incredible female-led superhero flick will be getting a sequel.

The wonderful news comes as the DC Comics crew took Comic-Con by absolute storm over the weekend, with no shortage of superhero alumni in attendance, including Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot as well as Ben Affleck (Batman) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

Getty

It was also confirmed that DC Comic's Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns will be teaming up with Wonder Woman's director Patty Jenkins for round two.

It's not exactly a massive surprise since the first one was a serious hit with fans and it totally smashed the box office after it's May release. In fact, it broke records to become the top-grossing film ever directed by a woman.

Gal is expected to reprise her role, however a date for the sequel has not yet been announced.

Warner Bros

You won't have to wait too long to catch Wonder Woman (AKA Diana Prince) again though, since we'll be seeing her opoosite heroes including Batman, Superman and Aquaman in 'Justice League', which will be released later this year.

As if we needed any more reasons to gush, Gal Gadot proved at the San Diego Comic-Con exactly why she's the perfect person for the part. Variety shared a video of Gal comforting a crying young fan who was dressed as her iconic character and it's pretty awesome.

Could we be any more obsessed?!

Seriously, bring on the sequel!

