‘Three Lions’ Eyes The UK No.1 Spot Again Because It’s Coming Home

Football’s coming home and so is the quintessential anthem ‘Three Lions’. Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds’ original and the 1998 version both topped the charts in ’96 and ’98 and now its headed back to chart-topping glory after 22 years thanks to England’s impressive show in this year’s World Cup.

According to this week’s Official Chart Update, the track has leapt 23 places knocking George Ezra’s ‘Shotgun’ from No.1. It’s just 8,000 copies in the lead though, but with England playing Croatia on Wednesday in the semi final, the nationwide goodwill could see ‘Three Lions’ hit No.1 once again. Also George is actually campaigning for it to happen so everyone will be happy if it happens!

Footie fever has gripped the country with even Wireless Festival shifting it’s Saturday schedule to show England’s quarter final with Sweden on the main stage.

Wireless Festival Showed England V Sweden On The Main Stage! / Credit: Getty Images

Fat Les’ football fan fave ‘Vindaloo’ – which originally peaked at No.2 back in 1998 - is also making a climb, currently at No. 28 in the midweek chart.

COME ON ENGLAND!

Elsewhere in today’s Official Chart Update, Years & Years’ ‘If You’re Over Me’ climbs further to No.4. Their sophomore album Palo Santo was also released on Friday and is looking good to seal them a second No.1 album this Friday too.

Jonas Blue’s ‘Rise’ Ft. Jack & Jack is also doing what it says on the tin, rising to No.6 this week, as does Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You’ at No.9 and 5 Seconds Of Summer’s ‘Youngblood’ at No.10.

Official Chart Update Top 5:

1. Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds – ‘Three Lions’

2. George Ezra – ‘Shotgun’

3. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’

4. Years & Years – ‘If You’re Over Me’

5. Drake Ft. Michael Jackson – ‘Don’t Matter To Me’

Chart data © Official Charts Company 2018.