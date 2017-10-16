Wretch 32 Takes XOYO By Storm With His First Performance Of New Album FR32!

Was the explanation for yesterday’s red sky that the sun was as excited for Wretch 32’s #FR32LIVE show as us, so attempted to imitate the album artwork red balloon? We think so too.

There was an undeniable buzz in the air at XOYO as soon as we arrived, and after grabbing ourselves a FR32 T-Shirt and getting snapped with that famous red balloon in the photo booth (gotta be done), we made our way downstairs to wait for the arrival of the man himself.

View the lyrics Ya ya ya-yow

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Ah ye Kojo and 32, yo

Tottenham gyal, whine pon di edge (pon di the edge)

Kingston gyal, whine till you dead (till you dead)

African gyal, whine pon your man (pon your man)

Every gyal, whine if you can (hello)

Tottenham gyal, whine pon di edge (pon di the edge)

Kingston gyal, whine till you dead (till you dead)

African gyal, whine pon your man (pon your man)

Every gyal, whine if you can



That major love gave us paper cuts

The whole of these chicks wanna come take with us

Might do it straight there's no chasing love

And that's a sign that I'm cross and I've lost faith in ya

But mi lucky that mi still deh a road, deh a road, yeah

Cah mi still spinning around, bad a road deh

Tell me it's done in the dance, run in the dance

Said she didn't wanna come

I told her, come as you are, just come as you are, come as you are

I can give you everyting if that is what you want

I can be your everyting if that is what you want

Here's a likkle Hennessey to splash ina your glass

So imagine if I told you that I want you

Imagine if it all came true

Here's a little remedy to rub ina your heart



Cah anyting ah anyting, you're rolling with a boss



So tell me what you want

Ay yay, I know you want the best of me, yeah

Ay yay, you know that I'm your remedy, yeah

Baby, just don't play no games



Baby can you come my way?

'Cause I'm a boss and I'm here to sta-a-a-ay



Man in the mirror yeah that's me again

Running back and forth with Aaliyah dem, yeah

I rock your boat, wear that sea again

And then I'll be an anchor for you

Hold you down like an anchor would do

Carry your coat, carry you home



The man and you know, you know you won't tell me nah, nah

Back in the zone, you're never alone

Together we roll cah wi nah let go, oh-ya nah, nah



Murder she wrote

She killin' it again, give it to dem, givin' to dem



Oh murder she wrote, murder she wrote

Murder she wrote

She killin' it again, give it to dem, givin' to dem

Oh murder she wrote, murder she wrote



Tell me what you want



Ay yay, I know you want the best of me, yeah

Ay yay, you know that I'm your remedy, yeah

Baby, just don't play no games

Baby can you come my way?

'Cause I'm a boss and I'm here to sta-a-a-ay



Don't you lose focus, focus

Baby just hold on, hold on



Mi a go gi' you two strokers, strokers

And when you bend over

Mi grab head, toes, knees and shoulders, shoulders

So don't lose focus, focus

And think they don't know us

'Cause anytime when we roll up, we look like hundreds and thousands



Ay yay, I know you want the best of me, yeah

Ay yay, you know that I'm your remedy, yeah

Baby, just don't play no games

Baby can you come my way?



'Cause I'm a boss and I'm here to sta-a-a-ay

Tell me what you want

Ay yay, I know you want the best of me, yeah

Ay yay, you know that I'm your remedy, yeah

Baby, just don't play no games

Baby can you come my way?

'Cause I'm a boss and I'm here to sta-a-a-ay



Tottenham gyal, whine pon di edge (pon di the edge)

Kingston gyal, whine till you dead (till you dead)

African gyal, whine pon your man (pon your man)

Every gyal, whine if you can (hello)

Tottenham gyal, whine pon di edge (pon di the edge)

Kingston gyal, whine till you dead (till you dead)

African gyal, whine pon your man (pon your man)

Every gyal, whine if you can (hello) Writer(s): Olaniyi Akinkunmi, Isaac Phillips, Fred Jerkins Iii, Rodney Jerkins, Jermaine Scott, Moses Samuels, Grace Tither, Jelani Francis-Coa, Errol Bellot, Toni Estes, Lashawn Ameen Daniels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Wretch came out on the stage rocking jeans and a denim jacket in front of a blue backdrop with a single red balloon floating in front of it. He started out by warming up with the crowd with a freestyle going straight into the album’s opening tracks 'DPMO' & 'Gracious'. He then addressed the crowd bringing up the currently trending is it pink / is it blue Vans shoe? The crowd shouted the colour they saw the shoe when Wretch revealed he saw it pink but it reminded him how people see things from different perspectives. This led him straight into a passionate performance of his track 'His & Hers' which showcases two points of view within a relationship.

From one passionate track to another Wretch went in to an extremely heart felt rendition of 'Power', emotion overcame him and he had to stop the track. Before restarting Wretch explained that his Mum was there and it was her favourite track – he went back into it and gave an extremely heartfelt performance which the whole audience was gripped by. Clearly overcome with emotion Wretch had a moment to compose himself and then brought the audience back up by asking if they thought FR32 was his best album yet. He then ran through his previous albums with the crowd cheering for their favourite, 'Growing Over Life' being the clear winner.

📸 @officialwretch32 📸 @officialwretch32 A post shared by Tanveer (@tanveerarayan) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

It was then time to get on to the more up tempo tracks from the album and along with these came some surprise guests, kicking off with Avelino joining Wretch on stage for the final part of 'Break-Fast'. With the audience clearly wanting more of ‘Young Flame’, Wretch steered off the set list and brought Avelino back on for a performance of their track 'Hulk Hogan', much to the crowd’s delight. Wretch expressed how he was in his best place mentally and physically before appropriately going into 'Happy'. The lights then went purple meaning one thing… it was time for one of our favourite tracks from FR32 – 'Purple Colour' and just to top it off Kojey Radical came out to perform his part. Wretch expressed his love for Kojey quoting "he came back to take us forward" and we couldn’t agree more!

The crowd were singing along to 'Time' and 'Thugs Prayer' and it went off when Wretch into 'Whistle', a clear crowd favourite. Things were coming to a close (much to our disappointment) and Wretch expressed his gratitude for his fans and their support before going into his current absolute banger of a single… 'Tell Me'. Jahlani came out to join Wretch shortly followed by Kojo Funds and it wasn’t clear who was enjoying it more, Wretch and co on stage or the crowd. An amazing end to a very special night. If you haven’t checked out FR32 yet then GET TO KNOW, we’re now off to listen on repeat!

By Roberta Hickey

