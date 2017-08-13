Harry Styles To Perform On The X Factor As Simon Cowell Is 'Keen To Have Him In A Guest Slot'

Our countdown to the Christmas period might be starting EVEN earlier this year, as reports are claiming that Harry Styles could be set to appear on this year’s series of The X Factor.

Okay, so we know it’s a little early, but if Santa Claus could organise this as a pre-Christmas present for us, that would be perfect, thank you.

According to reports, Simon Cowell is lining up the One Direction star to perform on the live shows and believes the singer could give The X Factor a ‘major ratings boost’.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Harry could very well be back on The X Factor stage this year. Simon has made it clear he is very keen to have him on in a guest slot.

“He sees him as a major ratings boost for the show and it’s also a chance for him to publicly show his support for Harry as a solo artist.

“Meanwhile, Harry is incredibly loyal to his roots and knows the show is a great platform to showcase his material. Discussions are ongoing but things are looking positive.”

Even more excitingly, the source added: “The lads are all part of X Factor’s biggest success story, and if the timing was right, they’d all be welcome to perform. If Harry does come on board, it will be a real coup."

BRING ON THE LIVE SHOWS.

