This Spooky New Trailer for We Happy Few is Freaking Us Out

We Happy Few is out on August 10, 2018.

We Happy Few

At tonight's Microsoft E3 Conference, it was confirmed that the super spooky game would release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year. It will also be available in 4K for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X players.

With an extra 20+ hours of story-driven gameplay, you will play as three "uniquely flawed characters coming to terms with their past and uncovering the secrets of Wellington Wells, an island off the coast of England that seems to have been cut off from the rest of the world after World War II."

Here, take a peek yourself...

"We Happy Few is a narrative-driven action-adventure game set in a retrofuturistic 1960s England," explains the video description. "Uncover the mystery of Wellington Wells as you play through the interwoven narratives of three moderately terrible citizens trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial."

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx