You Won't Believe The New Feature FINALLY Coming To Xbox One
Xbox One's upcoming new feature is LONG OVERDUE.
Gifting games is FINALLY coming to Xbox One.
We’ve been able to send our BFFs games forever on Steam, but - for some reason - the option hasn’t been available on any of Microsoft’s consoles. Until now, it seems...
In a recent tweet, Microsoft’s Mike Ybarra was asked “how far off are we?” from having the ability to gift purchases to friends, and he replied with a simple: “not far!”
If you were hoping for more info than that - like, will they be region-locked? Can we gift DLC? etc. - I’m afraid you’re going to be disappointed as there were no follow up tweets from Ybarra. As always, though, we’ll keep you posted!
At the recent Xbox E3 briefing, head of Xbox Phil Spencer said that, “The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever made… it sets a new quality standard for gamers and game creators.”
Xbox One X Unveiled: See The Next Xbox Now
Revealed at their annual E3 show in Los Angeles, the new console, previously given the codename ‘Project Scorpio’, will make games look better than ever before in true 4K, thanks to the super advanced Scorpio engine – the most advanced console processor ever. BASICALLY it will make everything look stunning and gorgeous and beautiful.
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx