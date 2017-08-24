Everything You Need To Know About The New Xbox Consoles: Project Scorpio And The Special Minecraft Edition

It’s finally here - the Xbox One X is available to pre-order.

Microsoft made the announcement at their Gamescom conference, and for the very first time, we got to see Xbox’s latest (super sleek and dinky) console.

The world’s most powerful console will set you back £449 and comes with the console, a controller, and stand. The 1TB console and controller both give a sneaky nod to Xbox One X’s codename “Project Scorpio” and has the codename printed upon them.

If you choose to upgrade, Microsoft reckons it’ll be easier than ever to switch your contents from your current system to your shiny new one. Everything, from your games to your settings, can be copied over via your wifi network - yay!

And that’s not the only Xbox-flavoured announcement Microsoft made! Also announced was a Shadow of War Xbox One S bundle (releasing on October 10, 2017), and a GORGEOUS limited edition Minecraft edition, which is painted in a blocktacular pattern in homage of the game’s crafting systems.

Microsoft also confirmed that over 100 of its existing games, including blockbuster hits like Halo 5 and Gears of War 4, will be getting free 4K upgrades. So if you don’t have a 4K TV just yet, maybe it’s time to let Santa know… ?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx