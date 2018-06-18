Rapper XXXTENTACION Shot Dead, Aged 20
Kanye West, Diplo, J. Cole and more are among the tributes coming in over social media...
US rapper XXXTENTACION has been shot dead in Florida, aged 20 years old. Reports claim the artist - real name Jahseh Onfroy - was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, southern Florida when he was shot by an armed suspect.
He was taken to hospital where he was declared deceased.
WATCH KODAK BLACK AND XXXTENTACION'S MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'ROLL IN PEACE' HERE:
(We got London on the track!)
These days, I don't even know what a pad is these days
Fuck that hoe 'cause she a nat nat
You ain't the one for me, baby
You ain't got shit I need, bitch
You want me to take my time with you
Well maybe I'm not your speed bitch
Maybe I'm out your league, bitch
You ain't even got no cheese, bitch
Maybe I'm just too G for you
Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch
I can't even roll in peace (why)
Everybody notice me (yeah)
I can't even go to sleep (why)
I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)
They tried to give me eight
Got on my knees like "Jesus please"
He don't even believe in Jesus
Why you got a Jesus piece
If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me
Even the blind can see
That you ain't gon ride for me
You ain't even showing me the love you say you got me for me
There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me
You said that you gon' ride for me
Baby that's blasphemy, yeah
Baby you're bad for me, yeah
Say you gon' clap for me, yeah
Say you gon' blast for me, yeah
Why you ain't show me none of the love you say you have for me, yeah
I was goin' through tragedy
Bitch, I needed you drastically, yeah
I'ma just switch my flow up, yeah
Maybe I'm sick, no throw up, yeah
Maybe I'm sick, no check up, yeah
Boy, you need to run your check up, yeah
I'm eatin' on you niggas, no ketchup, yeah
I'm eatin' on you niggas, can't catch up, ayy
Shorty face down with her ass up, ayy
Even when I'm fucking, I'm masked up, ayy
You ain't the one for me, baby
You ain't got shit I need, bitch
You want me to take my time with you
Well maybe I'm not your speed bitch
Maybe I'm out your league, bitch
You ain't even got no cheese, bitch
Maybe I'm just too G for you
Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch
I can't even roll in peace (why)
Everybody notice me (yeah)
I can't even go to sleep (why)
I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)
They tried to give me eight
Got on my knees like "Jesus please"
He don't even believe in Jesus
Why you got a Jesus piece
If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me
Even the blind can see (what)
That you ain't gon ride for me
You ain't even showing me the love you say you got for me
There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me
And you say that you gon' ride with me
I ain't gon' do the nigga shit 'cause I'm too good for features, huh
I ain't gon' fuck a nigga bitch 'cause I know she a eater, huh
Last time I wifed a bitch she told the world I beat her, huh
When they locked Lil Kodak up, my nigga I couldn't believe it, huh
Ayy lil' shorty, pop my whoady
Pockets on Pinocchio, poking yuh
Hit her from the back, damn that bitch bleeding
Said I knocked her period on
Remember when I had that poker, huh
Instead of looking over my shoulder, huh
Forcing with a nigga, no Yoda
That mean a young nigga got what on me?
You ain't the one for me, baby
You ain't got shit I need, bitch
You want me to take my time with you
Well maybe I'm not your speed, bitch
Maybe I'm out your league, bitch
You ain't even got no cheese, bitch
Maybe I'm just too G for you
Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch
I can't even roll in peace (why)
Everybody notice me (yeah)
I can't even go to sleep (why)
I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)
They tried to give me eight
Got on my knees like "Jesus please"
He don't even believe in Jesus
Why you got a Jesus piece
If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me
Even the blind can see (fuck)
That you ain't gon ride for me
You ain't even showing me the love you say you got me for me
There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me
You say that you gon' ride for me, ayy
I'm in London, got my beat from London
BBC News reports that XXXTENTACION was leaving the dealership shortly before 4pm local time when two armed suspects approached him. Both fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV after Onfroy was shot in in Deerfield Beach, 43 miles north of Miami.
A controversial figure in the scene, Onfroy gained a following on SoundCloud and eventually released two studio albums, 17 and ?, the latter of which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. In the UK he had three Top 40 singles, 'Jocelyn Flores', 'Sad' and 'Moonlight'.
At the time of his death Onfroy was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.
Since the news broke last night, tributes have been coming in from members of the rap and hip-hop community including Kanye West, J. Cole, and Diplo, who said he was due to work with the artist this week.
US rapper/singer/songwriter Jidenna also aired his condolences while standing up for victims of domestic abuse.