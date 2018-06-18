Rapper XXXTENTACION Shot Dead, Aged 20

View the lyrics

Aye, everything be like, off the top these days like

(We got London on the track!)

These days, I don't even know what a pad is these days

Fuck that hoe 'cause she a nat nat



You ain't the one for me, baby

You ain't got shit I need, bitch

You want me to take my time with you

Well maybe I'm not your speed bitch

Maybe I'm out your league, bitch

You ain't even got no cheese, bitch

Maybe I'm just too G for you

Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch



I can't even roll in peace (why)

Everybody notice me (yeah)

I can't even go to sleep (why)

I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)

They tried to give me eight

Got on my knees like "Jesus please"

He don't even believe in Jesus

Why you got a Jesus piece

If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me

Even the blind can see

That you ain't gon ride for me

You ain't even showing me the love you say you got me for me

There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me

You said that you gon' ride for me



Baby that's blasphemy, yeah

Baby you're bad for me, yeah

Say you gon' clap for me, yeah

Say you gon' blast for me, yeah

Why you ain't show me none of the love you say you have for me, yeah

I was goin' through tragedy

Bitch, I needed you drastically, yeah

I'ma just switch my flow up, yeah

Maybe I'm sick, no throw up, yeah

Maybe I'm sick, no check up, yeah

Boy, you need to run your check up, yeah

I'm eatin' on you niggas, no ketchup, yeah

I'm eatin' on you niggas, can't catch up, ayy

Shorty face down with her ass up, ayy

Even when I'm fucking, I'm masked up, ayy



You ain't the one for me, baby

You ain't got shit I need, bitch

You want me to take my time with you

Well maybe I'm not your speed bitch

Maybe I'm out your league, bitch

You ain't even got no cheese, bitch

Maybe I'm just too G for you

Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch



I can't even roll in peace (why)

Everybody notice me (yeah)

I can't even go to sleep (why)

I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)

They tried to give me eight

Got on my knees like "Jesus please"

He don't even believe in Jesus

Why you got a Jesus piece

If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me

Even the blind can see (what)

That you ain't gon ride for me

You ain't even showing me the love you say you got for me

There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me

And you say that you gon' ride with me



I ain't gon' do the nigga shit 'cause I'm too good for features, huh

I ain't gon' fuck a nigga bitch 'cause I know she a eater, huh

Last time I wifed a bitch she told the world I beat her, huh

When they locked Lil Kodak up, my nigga I couldn't believe it, huh

Ayy lil' shorty, pop my whoady

Pockets on Pinocchio, poking yuh

Hit her from the back, damn that bitch bleeding

Said I knocked her period on

Remember when I had that poker, huh

Instead of looking over my shoulder, huh

Forcing with a nigga, no Yoda

That mean a young nigga got what on me?



You ain't the one for me, baby

You ain't got shit I need, bitch

You want me to take my time with you

Well maybe I'm not your speed, bitch

Maybe I'm out your league, bitch

You ain't even got no cheese, bitch

Maybe I'm just too G for you

Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch



I can't even roll in peace (why)

Everybody notice me (yeah)

I can't even go to sleep (why)

I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)

They tried to give me eight

Got on my knees like "Jesus please"

He don't even believe in Jesus

Why you got a Jesus piece

If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me

Even the blind can see (fuck)

That you ain't gon ride for me

You ain't even showing me the love you say you got me for me

There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me

You say that you gon' ride for me, ayy



I'm in London, got my beat from London

Writer(s): Hector Chaparro, Dieuson Octave, Tim Gomringer, Kevin Gomringer, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, London Tyler Holmes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com