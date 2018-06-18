XXXTENTACION

Rapper XXXTENTACION Shot Dead, Aged 20

Kanye West, Diplo, J. Cole and more are among the tributes coming in over social media...

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 09:52

US rapper XXXTENTACION has been shot dead in Florida, aged 20 years old. Reports claim the artist - real name Jahseh Onfroy - was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, southern Florida when he was shot by an armed suspect.

He was taken to hospital where he was declared deceased.

WATCH KODAK BLACK AND XXXTENTACION'S MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'ROLL IN PEACE' HERE:

View the lyrics
Aye, everything be like, off the top these days like
(We got London on the track!)
These days, I don't even know what a pad is these days
Fuck that hoe 'cause she a nat nat

You ain't the one for me, baby
You ain't got shit I need, bitch
You want me to take my time with you
Well maybe I'm not your speed bitch
Maybe I'm out your league, bitch
You ain't even got no cheese, bitch
Maybe I'm just too G for you
Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch

I can't even roll in peace (why)
Everybody notice me (yeah)
I can't even go to sleep (why)
I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)
They tried to give me eight
Got on my knees like "Jesus please"
He don't even believe in Jesus
Why you got a Jesus piece
If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me
Even the blind can see
That you ain't gon ride for me
You ain't even showing me the love you say you got me for me
There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me
You said that you gon' ride for me

Baby that's blasphemy, yeah
Baby you're bad for me, yeah
Say you gon' clap for me, yeah
Say you gon' blast for me, yeah
Why you ain't show me none of the love you say you have for me, yeah
I was goin' through tragedy
Bitch, I needed you drastically, yeah
I'ma just switch my flow up, yeah
Maybe I'm sick, no throw up, yeah
Maybe I'm sick, no check up, yeah
Boy, you need to run your check up, yeah
I'm eatin' on you niggas, no ketchup, yeah
I'm eatin' on you niggas, can't catch up, ayy
Shorty face down with her ass up, ayy
Even when I'm fucking, I'm masked up, ayy

You ain't the one for me, baby
You ain't got shit I need, bitch
You want me to take my time with you
Well maybe I'm not your speed bitch
Maybe I'm out your league, bitch
You ain't even got no cheese, bitch
Maybe I'm just too G for you
Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch

I can't even roll in peace (why)
Everybody notice me (yeah)
I can't even go to sleep (why)
I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)
They tried to give me eight
Got on my knees like "Jesus please"
He don't even believe in Jesus
Why you got a Jesus piece
If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me
Even the blind can see (what)
That you ain't gon ride for me
You ain't even showing me the love you say you got for me
There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me
And you say that you gon' ride with me

I ain't gon' do the nigga shit 'cause I'm too good for features, huh
I ain't gon' fuck a nigga bitch 'cause I know she a eater, huh
Last time I wifed a bitch she told the world I beat her, huh
When they locked Lil Kodak up, my nigga I couldn't believe it, huh
Ayy lil' shorty, pop my whoady
Pockets on Pinocchio, poking yuh
Hit her from the back, damn that bitch bleeding
Said I knocked her period on
Remember when I had that poker, huh
Instead of looking over my shoulder, huh
Forcing with a nigga, no Yoda
That mean a young nigga got what on me?

You ain't the one for me, baby
You ain't got shit I need, bitch
You want me to take my time with you
Well maybe I'm not your speed, bitch
Maybe I'm out your league, bitch
You ain't even got no cheese, bitch
Maybe I'm just too G for you
Or maybe I'm just too street, bitch

I can't even roll in peace (why)
Everybody notice me (yeah)
I can't even go to sleep (why)
I'm rolling on a bean (yeah)
They tried to give me eight
Got on my knees like "Jesus please"
He don't even believe in Jesus
Why you got a Jesus piece
If you wanna leave just leave, but you ain't gotta lie to me
Even the blind can see (fuck)
That you ain't gon ride for me
You ain't even showing me the love you say you got me for me
There ain't no loyalty, you lied to me
You say that you gon' ride for me, ayy

I'm in London, got my beat from London
Writer(s): Hector Chaparro, Dieuson Octave, Tim Gomringer, Kevin Gomringer, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, London Tyler Holmes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

BBC News reports that XXXTENTACION was leaving the dealership shortly before 4pm local time when two armed suspects approached him. Both fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV after Onfroy was shot in in Deerfield Beach, 43 miles north of Miami.

A controversial figure in the scene, Onfroy gained a following on SoundCloud and eventually released two studio albums, 17 and ?, the latter of which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. In the UK he had three Top 40 singles, 'Jocelyn Flores', 'Sad' and 'Moonlight'.

At the time of his death Onfroy was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Credit: Getty Images

Since the news broke last night, tributes have been coming in from members of the rap and hip-hop community including Kanye West, J. Cole, and Diplo, who said he was due to work with the artist this week.

This kid was a genius . true artist. He made his own rules . He has his faults but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self . He wanted to be better. he loves everyone so much . He lived for every kid out here. He had the biggest imagination. He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album. I Invited him to La this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come 💛 . He used every second of his life to create . He reppped Florida to his core.. I love this kid . He was gonna do so much more he promised me 💔

US rapper/singer/songwriter Jidenna also aired his condolences while standing up for victims of domestic abuse.

Latest News

Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik at the Tom Ford fashion show
Zayn Malik Calls Out the Met Gala As 'Self-Indulgent'
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
You Can Finally Buy These Cult Acne Patches In The UK
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background
Amandla Stenberg comes out as gay
Amandla Stenberg Comes Out In Powerful Interview: 'I'm Not Bi, Not Pan, But Gay'
Sofia Richie Is 'Living With Scott Disick Again' Following Break-Up Reports
This Incredibles 2 Eyeshadow Look Is So Good People Are Calling It Fake
Ariana Grande Claps Back At A Fan Who Dragged Her For Writing About Pete Davidson
XXXTENTACION
Rapper XXXTENTACION Shot Dead, Aged 20
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: 10 Of The Best Moments
The Cast Of Riverdale Celebrates Gender Equality At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Tiffany Haddish Parodies A Pregnant Cardi B At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Love Simon’s Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale Win Best Kiss At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Tiffany Haddish Pokes Fun At The Kardashians At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Full Winners List

More From XXXTENTACION

XXXTENTACION
Rapper XXXTENTACION Shot Dead, Aged 20
Kodak Black
Roll In Peace (Ft. XXXTENTACION) [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
XXXTENTACION
Rapper XXXTENTACION Shot Dead, Aged 20
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit