Years & Years

New Music Round-Up: Years & Years, Lily Allen, Demi Lovato

Jason Derulo, Kylie Minogue and Chloe x Halle are also back with new tunes...

Friday, March 9, 2018 - 13:41

Singles

Years & Years - 'Sanctify'

Years & Years - Sanctify (Official Video)

The boys are back with a banger. Inspired by lead singer Olly Alexander's sexual experiences with straight guys, 'Sanctify' is a rousing bop that references the likes of 'I'm A Slave 4 U' and 'Milkshake'. An explicitly queer slice of perfect pop. We adore it.

Lily Allen - 'Higher', 'Three'

Higher

Lily Allen's new album is out in June and, if these tracks are anything to go by, it will be sublime. 'Higher' is an understated ditty about a dysfunctional relationship and 'Three' is a stunning song from the perspective of her daughter. Bring on No Shame.

DJ Khaled - 'I Believe (feat. Demi Lovato)'

I Believe - As featured in the Walt Disney Pictures' "A WRINKLE IN TIME"

A Wrinkle In Time is set to be one of the biggest films of 2018 so it's no surprise that it has an incredible soundtrack. 'I Believe' sees DJ Khaled and Demi team up for the type of inspirational ballad that Disney does best. Listen for Demi's vocals alone.

Jason Derulo - 'Colors'

Colors - Coca-Cola® Anthem for the 2018 FIFA World CupTM

Jason Derulo never fails to release a hit. 'Colors' is a euphoric anti-prejudice banger about acceptance and love.

Kylie Minogue - 'Stop Me From Falling'

Stop Me from Falling

Kylie keeps the country vibes alive on her brand new single and it's every bit as charming as the singer herself.

Chloe x Halle - 'Warrior'

Warrior (from A Wrinkle in Time)

Chloe x Halle put their flawless harmonies to expert use on this stunning A Wrinkle In Time anthem. We stan.

Jessica Mauboy - 'We Got Love'

We Got Love

Australia could go all the way to Eurovision victory with this one. A hit worthy of Jessica's remarkable voice.

 

Rachel Foxx - 'Mistress (feat. Don-E)'

Mistress

Rachel comes through with one of the sultriest singles of the year so far. Prepare to break a sweat.

Kojey Radical - 'If Only'

If Only

Kojey proves once again that he is one of British rap's most exciting stars on this candid new cut.

Liv Dawson - 'Talk'

Talk

Liv Dawson is one of music's most promising new acts and 'Talk' could be her breakthrough hit.

John Newman - 'Fire In Me'

Fire In Me

John Newman returns with an excellent single as big as his Number 1 debut 'Love Me Again'.

James Bay - 'Pink Lemonade'

Pink Lemonade

Two singles into James Bay's new album and we're obsessed with his poppier new sound.

Ncredible Gang - 'Only You (feat. Nick Cannon, Fat Joe & DJ Luke Nasty)'

Nick Cannon, Fat Joe and DJ Luke Nasty bring the old school vibes on their new single.

Only You (With Nick Cannon, Fat Joe & DJ Luke Nasty)

Albums

Lil Yachty - Lil Boat 2

Lil Boat 2

Another amazing mixtape by Lil Yachty with features by the likes of 2 Chainz and Offset.

Callum Scott - Only Human

Only Human (Deluxe)

Callum Scott proves why he one Britain's Got Talent on this gorgeous debut album. 

Jeremih - The Chocolate Box - EP

The Chocolate Box

Four tracks of R&B excellence by one of modern music's most talented artists.

Words: Sam Prance

