Years & Years

Olly Alexander Says New Years & Years Music Is Coming "Soon"

Pop's funkiest hitmakers have been working on their second album for the past year...

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 16:46

Years & Years fans, we hear you, it's been a while since new music but it looks like the wait is almost over.

Olly Alexander gave us an update on their anticipated second album live from the studio yesterday, posting the world's most adorable video that even blesses us with some of those sublime vocals.

So, what's going on? Well, judging by his high spirits and use of the all-important word 'soon', we reckon it's coming along pretty nicely.

View the lyrics
I caught you watching me under the light,
Can I be your line?
They say it's easy to leave you behind,
I don't wanna try!
Come and take that test
Hold courage to your chest
Don't wanna wait for you
Don't wanna have to lose
All that I've compromised
To feel another high
I've got to keep it down tonight

And oh, oh, oh
I was a KING under your control
And oh, oh, oh
I wanna feel like you've let me go,
So let me go!

Don't you remember how I used to like,
Being on the line?
I dreamed you dreamed of me calling out my name
Is it worth the price?
Come and take that test
Hold courage to your chest
Don't wanna wait for you
Don't wanna have to lose
All that I've compromised
To feel another high,
I've got to keep it down tonight

And oh, oh, oh
I was a KING under your control
And oh, oh, oh
I wanna feel like you've let me go,
I had to break myself to carry on

No love and no admission
Take this from me tonight
Oooh oh, let's fight
Oooh oh, let's fight
Oooh oh, let's fight
Oooh oh
And oh, oh, oh

I was a KING under your control
And oh, oh, oh
I wanna feel like you've let me go
So let me go!
Let go! Let go! Let go of everything
Let go! Let go! Let go of everything
Let go! Let go! Let go of everything
Let go! Let go! Let go of everything
Writer(s): Resul Emre Turkmen, Oliver Alexander Thornton, Michael Thomas Goldsworthy, Andrew Smith, Mark Ralph Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

"Hey everybody on Twitter," he sings at the beginning, getting some introductions and apologies out of the way before the good stuff.

"We will have some new music soon. Thanks for being patient" - patient?! we certainly haven't been - "I'm so excited for you to hear the new stuff."

The trio have been working on the follow-up to their incredible debut Communion since January and revealed in October that they had eight (!) songs ready to go, which is very almost a full album.

Getty Images

Olly, Mike and Emre teased their new music last month as a new song titled 'Hypnotised' was used as the soundtrack of H&M's ERDEM x H&M collection advert.

The brooding, otherworldly track built upon their signature synth-heavy electro-pop for a more dramatic, grander sound, meaning we might be hearing some new sounds on the upcoming album.

February marks the two-year anniversary of 'King' - their number one breakthrough hit - so it'd be lovely to get some new music for then. Just saying, boys...

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH YEARS & YEARS' 'METEORITE' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I don't know how it led to this
I felt a tremor in your kiss
Earth shakes, and I answer it
My body realigns
It's too much, I cannot handle this
I taste, the pleasure on your lips
You make, planets start to spin
I'm ready to ignite

Let me feel your devotion
Let me feel your emotion
Love me like it's the last night
Like it's the last night

Hit me like a meteorite, woah
Hit me like a meteorite, oh
Hit me like a meteorite
Don't let me go, don't let me go

You've been, following the rush
I've sinned, but I keep it hush
You're near, but it's not enough
I need this to survive
Reckless, what I'm heading for
Lights flash, and I hear a roar
One touch and you're so powerful
You're burning through the night

Let me feel your devotion
Let me feel your emotion
Love me like it's the last night
Like it's the last night

Hit me like a meteorite, woah
Hit me like a meteorite, oh
Hit me like a meteorite
Don't let me go, don't let me go
I can feel it coming tonight
Don't let me go, don't let me go

Our path turned to stone, everything's falling
In silver and gold, colour's are warning
And I see it, gold, when I look to the sky
I want it all tonight, I want it all tonight
Hit me like a meteorite, woah
Hit me like a meteorite, oh
Hit me like a meteorite
Don't let me go, don't let me go
I can feel it coming tonight
Don't let me go, don't let me go
Writer(s): Thomas Edward Percy Hull, Resul Emre Turkmen, Oliver Alexander Thornton, Michael Thomas Goldsworthy Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

