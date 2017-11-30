Olly Alexander Says New Years & Years Music Is Coming "Soon"
Pop's funkiest hitmakers have been working on their second album for the past year...
Years & Years fans, we hear you, it's been a while since new music but it looks like the wait is almost over.
Olly Alexander gave us an update on their anticipated second album live from the studio yesterday, posting the world's most adorable video that even blesses us with some of those sublime vocals.
So, what's going on? Well, judging by his high spirits and use of the all-important word 'soon', we reckon it's coming along pretty nicely.
"Hey everybody on Twitter," he sings at the beginning, getting some introductions and apologies out of the way before the good stuff.
"We will have some new music soon. Thanks for being patient" - patient?! we certainly haven't been - "I'm so excited for you to hear the new stuff."
The trio have been working on the follow-up to their incredible debut Communion since January and revealed in October that they had eight (!) songs ready to go, which is very almost a full album.
Olly, Mike and Emre teased their new music last month as a new song titled 'Hypnotised' was used as the soundtrack of H&M's ERDEM x H&M collection advert.
The brooding, otherworldly track built upon their signature synth-heavy electro-pop for a more dramatic, grander sound, meaning we might be hearing some new sounds on the upcoming album.
February marks the two-year anniversary of 'King' - their number one breakthrough hit - so it'd be lovely to get some new music for then. Just saying, boys...
Words: Ross McNeilage
