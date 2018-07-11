Years & Years

Years & Years Debut New Song 'Valentino' Featuring MNEK Live Onstage In London

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 12:44

HOT off the release of their latest album Palo Santo, Years & Years have begun their world tour with their second stop being the Roundhouse in London.

Of course, we were there – and so we basked in all the glory of their live performance. What really caught us off guard though was that, despite releasing Palo Santo less than a week ago, they debuted a new song ‘Valentino’ live on stage – featuring MNEK

Years & Years' Olly Alexander performing onstage at Roundhouse London in July 2018 / Credit: Getty Images

It was so exciting to get an exclusive first look at the brand new song, and the new song is hoooot - we already can’t wait until it gets an official release! We can say already that it's a certified BOP!

We're deaaad - we can't believe we're getting even more new music from the boys! Check out a full live recording of the brand new song 'Valentino' featuring MNEK below!


Olly Alexander and MNEK on the same song, singing together on stage, is everything we've ever wanted and MORE. They actually need to stop - this is too much to handle (but also please don't). 

MNEK onstage supporting Years & Years at Roundhouse London in July 2018 / Credit: Getty Images

We’re thinking this cut might be a first track off some sort of Palo Santo Deluxe/Extended edition re-release or a MNEK song ft Years & Years. Of course, there’s always the chance that it’s just a single that didn’t quite fit with the aesthetic of the album so they’ve put it out separately – but we’re hanging onto the hope for a deluxe Palo Santo edition.

Olly also took to twitter to show his love and thank MNEK for supporting the London stop of their tour!

With the album drop came an amazing short film featuring Judi Dench (check it out HERE) featuring a dystopic future where a population of androids aspire to experience real emotion, and another series of androids has been created in an attempt to create entertainment to achieve exactly that. Olly Alexander stars as one of those entertainer androids and it's a beutiful mix of a super gripping short film and Olly slaaaaying. We love it. 


Need EVEN more Years & Years? We had a chat with the boys during MTV Pride month so there’s plenty to sink your teeth into. You can check out Olly talking about the need for LGBTQ+ inclusive sex ed right HERE. 

 

Words by Alex Beach

