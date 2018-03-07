Years & Years

Years & Years Return with Stunning 'Sanctify' Music Video

The boys are back...

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 22:05

Years & Years are one of the UK's biggest acts. Just one LP into their careers and they've already topped both the singles and the albums charts here, racked up multiple Platinum certifications and played at some of the world's most renowned festivals.

After a short break, the 'King' hitmakers are back with new music. 'Sanctify', their new single, is out today and it's incredible.

Not only that but the future hit also comes with a music video that rivals the band's best visuals. Consider us overwhelmed.

I remember us alone
Waiting for the light to go
Don't you feel that hunger, I've got
So many secrets to show
When I saw you on that stage
I shivered with the look you gave
Don't you hear that rhythm, can you
Show me how we can escape

(Ooh oh oh oh, Ooh oh oh oooh)
I was biting my tongue
I was trying to hide
(Ooh oh oh oh, Ooh oh oh oooh)
I'll forget what I've done
I will be redefined

It's shaking the sky
And I'm following lightning
I'll recover if you keep me alive
Don't leave me behind
Can you see me? I'm shining
And it's you that I've been waiting to find
I'm holding it all tonight
Unfolding it all tonight
You know that you make it shine
It's you that I've been waiting to find
I'm holding it all tonight
Unfolding it all tonight
You know that you make it shine
It's you that I've been waiting to find

Now that we can hear that sound
Now that you can hold me down
You can pull me under, you can
Raise everything to the ground
Everything I can arrange
And every part of me you change
Just hold me together, tell me
You'll always want me to stay

(Ooh oh oh oh, Ooh oh oh oooh)
I was biting my tongue
I was trying to hide
(Ooh oh oh oh, Ooh oh oh oooh)
I'll forget what I've done
I will be redefined

It's shaking the sky
And I'm following lightning
I'll recover if you keep me alive
Don't leave me behind
Can you see me? I'm shining
And it's you that I've been waiting to find

I wanna be the one you steal
I wanna be the one you shield
I wanna be the one
That your love, that your love can heal
I wanna be the one you steal
I wanna be the one you shield
I wanna be the one
That your love, that your love

It's shaking the sky
And I'm following lightning
I'll recover if you keep me alive
Don't leave me behind
Can you see me? I'm shining
And it's you that I've been waiting to find
I'm holding it all tonight (tonight)
Unfolding it all tonight (tonight)

You know that you make it shine
It's you that I've be waiting to find
I'm holding it all tonight (tonight)
Unfolding it all tonight (tonight)
You know that you make it shine
It's you that I've be waiting to find
(Ooh oh oh oh, Ooh oh oh oooh)
It's you that I've been waiting to find
(Ooh oh oh oh, Ooh oh oh oooh)
It's you that I've been waiting to find
Writer(s): Gregory Kurstin, Olly Alexander Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'Sanctify' itself is a rousing number that takes Years & Years' signature dance-pop sound into new and exciting realms. Percussion-heavy verses explode into a euphoric chorus that uses religious metaphors to describe sex, lust and love. It's glorious.

Even more exciting is its video. Set in a dystopian world, Olly plays a human captured by and forced to entertain androids.

That's not all though. The clip is titled 'Sanctify: Part I' which means that we have one or multiple parts to look forward to.

Years & Years - Sanctify (Official Video)

The boys began teasing their new music with a variety of mysterious video clips last month. Then, on Friday, they unveiled the name 'Sanctify', its art and release date, before confirming this morning that it would premiere on Radio 1 at 19:30 tonight.

Annie Mac debuted it as her 'Hottest Record' and the band also went live on Instagram answering fan questions about 'Sanctify' and the new album that they've all been working on.

The 'Desire' stars' sophomore LP is due out this year and we cannot wait to hear it.

Years & Years are one of our favourite bands. It feels so good to have them back. 

Words: Sam Prance

