Years & Years Talk ‘If You’re Over Me’ Sexy Choreo & Cliffhangers In MTV Laid Bare

Emre can’t tell the difference between Olly’s bum and his crotch…

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 12:58

It feels like we’ve been waiting an age for Years & Years’ sophomore album Palo Santo to arrive but this Friday it’s finally here! 

The trio have blown us away with their dystopian music videos introducing us to the world of Palo Santo, so when we caught up with Olly, Emre and Mikey recently, we had to get them to give us a running commentary of their latest vid ‘If You’re Over Me’.

Hit the video below to watch the guys talk sexy choreography (and that thumbnail) to Emre not being able to distinguish Olly’s crotch from his bum…!

WATCH YEARS & YEARS’ EXCLUSIVE COMMENTARY OF ‘IF YOU’RE OVER ME’ HERE:

“We should mention that this is Part 2,” Olly remarks. “Part 1 was ‘Sanctify’ and the ‘Sanctify’ video was kind of like my audition, my character Olly, auditioning and this part is seeing the performance after I got the role.”

On the choreography for the video Olly adds: “I think I did maybe in total about four days rehearsal – the first couple were just messing around and then we kind of developed it when we got to Thailand ‘cause we were in Thailand for a week preparing everything.”

While the ‘Divine Olly’ takes centre stage in the video, band mates Emre and Mikey also feature in a magic act but Emre points out that “there’s virtually none of me” in it, to which Olly quips, “because you wouldn’t agree to wear the leotard.”

As the video nears its climax, Olly notes the 90s classic film Showgirls had a part to play. “This scene was inspired by… I said to Fred Rowson who directed this … I was like ‘I want there to be a Showgirls moment’…because I just wanted there to be a golden finale.”

Later this week Years & Years will premiere their Palo Santo short film which we’re told will fill in the gaps between ‘Sanctify’ and ‘If You’re Over Me’ and naturally we’re dying to know more.

Can’t get enough of Years & Years? Check out our interview with the band talking Palo Santo, exes, Dame Judi Dench and more here!

