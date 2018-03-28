Yes Lad

Find Out Which Yes Lad Band Member Used To Be A Stand Up Comedian & More Fun Facts!

The Manchester-hailing UK boy band say hey by telling us some things we might not know about them...

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 12:40

Boy bands are on the rise once more. PRETTYMUCH, Why Don’t We and BROCKHAMPTON are breaking through Stateside, while bands like BTS are coming through from the East. Meanwhile back on our home turf, Yes Lad are readying themselves to step up and represent the UK.

Comprising of Cian, Jake, Lewis, Sonny and Joel, five guys from in and around Manchester, Yes Lad decided to introduce themselves to MTV, dropping us a little video telling us a little bit about themselves...

WATCH YES LAD'S FUN FACTS HERE:

In it we find out who's mum owns a horse (and feeds it more than them...!), who eats curry for breakfast, who used to be a stand up comedian and more. Give it a watch above.

Last month they dropped their latest music video 'Nada' featuring Sami Switch (which you can watch below) and you can see them on tour RIGHT NOW.

Yes Lad Spring Tour 2018 Dates:

28th March - Think Tank, Newcastle
29th March - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham
30th March - Club Academy, Manchester
2nd April - O2 Academy Islington, London
3rd April - O2 ABC 2, Glasgow

Yes Lad - Nada (Official Video) ft. Sami Switch

Latest News

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series
38 Thoughts I Had Re-Watching The Jersey Shore Pilot Eight Years Later
Yes Lad
Find Out Which Yes Lad Band Member Used To Be A Stand Up Comedian & More Fun Facts!
Nina Nesbitt - Somebody Special - Acoustic Video
EXCLUSIVE: Nina Nesbitt Stuns with Acoustic Rendition of 'Somebody Special'
All The Kardashians' Beauty Hacks In One Place
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Fans Aren’t Happy About Liam Payne Being Pictured With Katy Perry
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Unreal Living Room But Is It Babyproofed?
The Reason Marnie Simpson Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Her Secret Sex Tape
Little Mix
Little Mix Break Major UK Chart Record with ‘Glory Days’
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
The Beyonce Biting Saga Continues As Chrissy Teigen Leads Stars Speaking Out
People Think This Photo Proves Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Are Dating
Ella Eyre & Professor Green Added To Plymouth's Ocean City Sounds
Tyga Addresses Rumours That He’s The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter
8 Very Real Struggles For People Who Hate Confrontation
Fans Reckon Kim Kardashian And Mario Dedivanovic's New Eyeshadow Palette Is A Kylie Jenner Rip Off
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
The Sims Mobile
Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It

More From Yes Lad

Yes Lad
Find Out Which Yes Lad Band Member Used To Be A Stand Up Comedian & More Fun Facts!
Yes Lad
Fun Facts With… Yes Lad | MTV Music

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
The Reason Marnie Simpson Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Her Secret Sex Tape
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling