Find Out Which Yes Lad Band Member Used To Be A Stand Up Comedian & More Fun Facts!

Boy bands are on the rise once more. PRETTYMUCH, Why Don’t We and BROCKHAMPTON are breaking through Stateside, while bands like BTS are coming through from the East. Meanwhile back on our home turf, Yes Lad are readying themselves to step up and represent the UK.

Comprising of Cian, Jake, Lewis, Sonny and Joel, five guys from in and around Manchester, Yes Lad decided to introduce themselves to MTV, dropping us a little video telling us a little bit about themselves...

WATCH YES LAD'S FUN FACTS HERE:

In it we find out who's mum owns a horse (and feeds it more than them...!), who eats curry for breakfast, who used to be a stand up comedian and more. Give it a watch above.

Last month they dropped their latest music video 'Nada' featuring Sami Switch (which you can watch below) and you can see them on tour RIGHT NOW.

Yes Lad Spring Tour 2018 Dates:

28th March - Think Tank, Newcastle

29th March - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham

30th March - Club Academy, Manchester

2nd April - O2 Academy Islington, London

3rd April - O2 ABC 2, Glasgow