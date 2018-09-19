YO! MTV Raps

Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist

Ahead of the launch of the brand new series of YO! MTV Raps, Snoochie Shy picks our her fave tunes right now, featuring Octavian, Headie One, Nadia Rose and more...

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 11:47

If you've been living under a rock lately you won't have heard that the iconic series YO! MTV Raps is BACK next week, Tuesday 25th September at 11pm on MTV, a place to discover the best in UK rap music and hip hop culture hosted by Snoochie Shy and Poet.

In anticipation of the series premiere next week Snoochie's picked out some of her favourite tracks right now featuring the likes of Young Thug, Octavian, Nadia Rose, Headie One and more.

If you like what you hear, make sure to catch the brand new series of YO! MTV Raps because, you never know, you might be seeing some of those names on your screen real soon...

Headie One – 'Already'

"Headie is one of my favourites in the UK. Every project he does get better and better. This is taken off The One Two mixtape and every tune on their is a banger. This is a fave and I’m also here for mine and Kenny’s shout out too (no biased tings) lol."

Already

Nadia Rose - 'On Top'

"I’ve had this song on repeat for the past couple of days now. It’s such a tune, Nadia is sick and everything she’s saying in this tune just inspires me to wanna work hard man."

Nadia Rose - On Top [Music Video] | GRM Daily

Ambush - 'Drama'

"Ambush is a G. This tune is actually one of my faves from him. It came out before 'Jumpy', obviously 'Jumpy' has been the tune of the summer but this tune has got to be my favourite from him."

Ambush - Drama [Music Video] | GRM Daily

K Trap Ft. LD - 'Edgware Road'

"I can't lie, this song, every time I hear it, I just wanna throw my whole body across a room looool. The whole tune is mad but LD’s bars gets me too gassed."

K Trap x LD (67) - Edgware Road [Music Video] | GRM Daily

Snoochie Shy is one of the hosts of the UK series of YO! MTV Raps... / Snoochie Shy

Young Thug Ft. Tracy T - 'Audemar'

"Another song I’ve been banging out. I don’t listen to as much American music as I do UK at the moment but I’ll always have love for Young Thug. This is my favourite tune off the Slime Language tape."

Young Thug - Audemar (ft. Tracy T) [Official Visualizer]

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Cocky AF' 

"Waiting for Megan to take over if I’m honest. Every song she puts out is just so sick. From her bars to her flow, I think she’s super talented and I genuinely think she’s up next."

Cocky AF

Octavian Ft. Suspect - 'Break That'

"This one's off of Octavian’s SPACEMAN project! A real sick link up and the beat is mad too!"

Break That (feat. Suspect)

Youngs Teflon - 'Sixteen'

"This tune here I listen to on a daily basis. It’s off of Tracksuit Diaries which came out in like 2016 and I’m still listening to it now."

Youngs Teflon - Sixteen #MicCheck | @YoungsTeflon | Link Up TV

CBiz - 'Drip'

"CBiz is king, man. I’ve always been a huge fan and I’ve said this before but he will be performing at my wedding. I got a lot of respect for Biz and I’m always excited to hear anything he drops."

C Biz - Drip | OFFICIAL AUDIO | £R | @Cbiz_ER

Snowy - 'Back From The Dead'

"Snowy is a grime artist straight out of Nottingham and I fully love this tune! He’s proper representing for Nottingham!"

Snowy - Back From The Dead @SNOW667

Watch the brand new series of YO! MTV Raps Tuesday 25th September at 11pm only on MTV.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Having A Baby Can Make Relationship Problems Get ‘A Lot Worse’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Ariana Grande steps out in New York City rain to get a Starbucks
Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable
Rocio Cervantes
This MUA Is Showing Off Her Acne In The Most Beautiful Way
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 4
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
10 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
From Niall Horan And Ellie Goulding To Liam Hemsworth And Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Rumoured Celeb Hook-Ups
How The To All The Boys I Loved Before Cast Work Out
How The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Cast Work Out
Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Bert and Ernie on Sesame Street.
Sesame Street Has Its Say On Rumours Bert And Ernie Are Gay
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong

More From YO! MTV Raps

Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
YO! MTV Raps UK - Promo
YO! MTV Raps
YO! MTV Raps Starts Tuesday 25th September | Official Promo | MTV Music
YO! MTV Raps
YO! MTV Raps Is Coming | Teaser Promo | MTV Music
YO! MTV Raps - UK - Hosted By Snoochie Shy and Poet
YO! MTV Raps Arrives In The UK Ft. Octavian, Stefflon Don, Yxng Bane & More!
Yxng Bane - Yo! MTV Raps London
Yxng Bane
Rihanna (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London) (Bonus Performance)
Big Shaq - Man&#039;s Not Hot - Yo! MTV Raps London
Big Shaq
Man's Not Hot (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London) (Bonus Performance)
Yo! MTV Raps: London
Yo! MTV Raps Returns For A Celebration Of The London Scene This Friday - Watch A Preview Now!
Yo! MTV Raps: London
YO! MTV Raps
Yo! MTV Raps: London | Show Highlights
Yo! MTV Raps: London
Wretch 32
Wretch 32 Ft. Jahlani - Tell Me (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London)
Yo! MTV Raps: London
Not3s
Not3s - Aladdin (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London) [Explicit]
Yo! MTV Raps: London
Krept & Konan
Krept & Konan - Wo Wo Wo (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London) [Explicit]
Yo! MTV Raps: London - Not3s
Yo! MTV Raps: London - On Set Pictures

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend