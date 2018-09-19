Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist

If you've been living under a rock lately you won't have heard that the iconic series YO! MTV Raps is BACK next week, Tuesday 25th September at 11pm on MTV, a place to discover the best in UK rap music and hip hop culture hosted by Snoochie Shy and Poet.

Headie One – 'Already'

"Headie is one of my favourites in the UK. Every project he does get better and better. This is taken off The One Two mixtape and every tune on their is a banger. This is a fave and I’m also here for mine and Kenny’s shout out too (no biased tings) lol."

Nadia Rose - 'On Top'

"I’ve had this song on repeat for the past couple of days now. It’s such a tune, Nadia is sick and everything she’s saying in this tune just inspires me to wanna work hard man."

Ambush - 'Drama'

"Ambush is a G. This tune is actually one of my faves from him. It came out before 'Jumpy', obviously 'Jumpy' has been the tune of the summer but this tune has got to be my favourite from him."

K Trap Ft. LD - 'Edgware Road'

"I can't lie, this song, every time I hear it, I just wanna throw my whole body across a room looool. The whole tune is mad but LD’s bars gets me too gassed."

Young Thug Ft. Tracy T - 'Audemar'

"Another song I’ve been banging out. I don’t listen to as much American music as I do UK at the moment but I’ll always have love for Young Thug. This is my favourite tune off the Slime Language tape."

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Cocky AF'

"Waiting for Megan to take over if I’m honest. Every song she puts out is just so sick. From her bars to her flow, I think she’s super talented and I genuinely think she’s up next."

Octavian Ft. Suspect - 'Break That'

"This one's off of Octavian’s SPACEMAN project! A real sick link up and the beat is mad too!"

Youngs Teflon - 'Sixteen'

"This tune here I listen to on a daily basis. It’s off of Tracksuit Diaries which came out in like 2016 and I’m still listening to it now."

CBiz - 'Drip'

"CBiz is king, man. I’ve always been a huge fan and I’ve said this before but he will be performing at my wedding. I got a lot of respect for Biz and I’m always excited to hear anything he drops."

Snowy - 'Back From The Dead'

"Snowy is a grime artist straight out of Nottingham and I fully love this tune! He’s proper representing for Nottingham!"

