YO! MTV Raps

Watch Octavian’s Astounding YO MTV! Raps Original Video Performance Of ‘Stand Down’

Plus today we can reveal that the UK series will return later this year...

Friday, February 1, 2019 - 10:40

In case you somehow missed it - YO! MTV Raps is back! Last year we revived the legendary franchise, celebrating the best in UK rap music and hip hop culture and with it comes a tonne of original new content from a selection of your favourite UK artists, and today we can reveal a second series is en route, on the way!

To get you hyped for the new series (details to follow at a later date), today we're unleashing that original video performance from series one of Octavian's 'Stand Down', where the artist served up some mad aesthetic vibes and floored us with his delivery.

Octavian in his YO! MTV Raps Original performance of 'Stand Down' / Credit: Will Beach

The fresh video opens with these throwback 80s videogame vibes that set the tone for his atmospheric performance of 'Stand Down'. Octavian moves from one neon lit room to another, performing in each one and it's the perfect visual accompaniment to the tune.  

The whole track sees Octavian fully showing off his talent, making his delivery seem effortless, whilst riding a complex and ever-changing beat. It's not hard to see why we have such high hopes for the young artist.

WATCH OCTAVIAN'S YO! MTV RAPS ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE OF 'STAND DOWN' BELOW:

Octavian has been killing it recently, hot off the release of his fantastic new album SPACEMAN last year, he was recently dubbed BBC's Sound Of 2019 winner. He's quite unlike anyone else on the scene in how he effortlessly blends elements of house with hip-hop and drill. 

The results are totally unique. Take 'Stand Down' for example. Simultaneously it delivers smokey, space-y and ethereal lie-back-in-your-chair vibes - whilst still having power, dance and a whole lot of kick.

Keep it locked to @MTVMusicUK to find out more about YO! MTV Raps series two!

CHECK THESE BEHIND THE SCENES SNAPS FROM THE VIDEO SHOOT BELOW!

Behind The Scenes Of Octavian's 'Stand Down' Performance | YO! MTV Raps

  • Credit: Will Beach
    1 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    2 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    3 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    4 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    5 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    6 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    7 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    8 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    9 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    10 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    11 of 12
  • Credit: Will Beach
    12 of 12

Latest News

Keyboardist Jordan Fish, lead vocalist Oliver Sykes, drummer Matt Nicholls, guitarist Lee Malia and bassist Matt Kean of rock band &#039;Bring Me The Horizon&#039; visit SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2018 in New York City.
Bring Me The Horizon Land Their First UK Number One Album With ‘amo’
Everything You Need To Know About BLACKPINK
12 things anyone who's ever had housemates will feel on a spiritual level
Thinking about getting veneers?
What It's Really Like To Get Veneers
What To Do If You've Been Cheated On
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt, And More
What It's Like To Be In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Octavian - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
Watch Octavian’s Astounding YO MTV! Raps Original Video Performance Of ‘Stand Down’
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Ally Brooke Is Back With New Single And Music Video Featuring Tyga 'Low Key'
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video

More From YO! MTV Raps

Octavian - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
Watch Octavian’s Astounding YO MTV! Raps Original Video Performance Of ‘Stand Down’
Octavian - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
YO! MTV Raps
Octavian - Stand Down (YO! MTV Raps Original) [Explicit] | MTV Music
YO! MTV Raps - Stefflon Don &amp; Tiggs Da Author
YO! MTV Raps
Stefflon Don Ft. Tiggs Da Author – Pretty Girl (YO! MTV Raps Original) | MTV Music
YO! MTV Raps - IAMDDB
YO! MTV Raps
IAMDDB - Waterfall (YO! MTV Raps Original) [Explicit] | MTV Music
IAMDDB - YO! MTV Raps
Behind The Scenes Of IAMDDB's 'Watrfall' Performance | YO! MTV Raps
Stefflon Don Performs Lil Bitch For YO! MTV Raps UK
YO! MTV Raps
YO! MTV Raps | Episode 4 Highlights
YO! MTV Raps Relationship Advice - Snoochie Shy &amp; Michael Dapaah
YO! MTV Raps
Relationship Advice With Michael Dapaah & Snoochie Shy | YO! MTV Raps | MTV Music
Stefflon Don Performs Lil Bitch For YO! MTV Raps UK
YO! MTV Raps
Stefflon Don – Lil Bitch (YO! MTV Raps Original) [Explicit] | MTV Music
YO! MTV Raps - UK
YO! MTV Raps
What Drives Rappers Mad? | YO! MTV Raps | MTV Music
Ocean Wisdom - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
YO! MTV Raps
YO! MTV Raps | Episode 3 Highlights
Ocean Wisdom - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
YO! MTV Raps
Ocean Wisdom - Brick Or Bat (YO! MTV Raps Original) [Explicit] | MTV Music
Ocean Wisdom - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
Behind The Scenes Of Ocean Wisdom's 'Brick Or Bat' Performance | YO! MTV Raps

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’