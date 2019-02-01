Watch Octavian’s Astounding YO MTV! Raps Original Video Performance Of ‘Stand Down’

In case you somehow missed it - YO! MTV Raps is back! Last year we revived the legendary franchise, celebrating the best in UK rap music and hip hop culture and with it comes a tonne of original new content from a selection of your favourite UK artists, and today we can reveal a second series is en route, on the way!

To get you hyped for the new series (details to follow at a later date), today we're unleashing that original video performance from series one of Octavian's 'Stand Down', where the artist served up some mad aesthetic vibes and floored us with his delivery.

Octavian in his YO! MTV Raps Original performance of 'Stand Down' / Credit: Will Beach

The fresh video opens with these throwback 80s videogame vibes that set the tone for his atmospheric performance of 'Stand Down'. Octavian moves from one neon lit room to another, performing in each one and it's the perfect visual accompaniment to the tune.

The whole track sees Octavian fully showing off his talent, making his delivery seem effortless, whilst riding a complex and ever-changing beat. It's not hard to see why we have such high hopes for the young artist.

WATCH OCTAVIAN'S YO! MTV RAPS ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE OF 'STAND DOWN' BELOW:

Octavian has been killing it recently, hot off the release of his fantastic new album SPACEMAN last year, he was recently dubbed BBC's Sound Of 2019 winner. He's quite unlike anyone else on the scene in how he effortlessly blends elements of house with hip-hop and drill.

The results are totally unique. Take 'Stand Down' for example. Simultaneously it delivers smokey, space-y and ethereal lie-back-in-your-chair vibes - whilst still having power, dance and a whole lot of kick.

