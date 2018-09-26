YO! MTV Raps UK – Everything You Need To Know About Series 1

YO! MTV Raps is back for real! The show that brought rap to the world returns for a new generation hosted by Poet and Snoochie Shy.

Showing every Tuesday at 11pm on MTV, YO! MTV Raps will once again be a destination for current and new fans to discover the best in UK rap music and hip hop culture.

Here’s everything you need to know about the brand-new series airing in the UK.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL YO! MTV RAPS PROMO RIGHT HERE:

How Can I Watch YO! MTV Raps Series 1?

YO! MTV Raps airs every Tuesday at 11pm on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134), straight after brand new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It will also be shown on MTV Music and MTV Base, plus selected highlights will be available to watch on MTV.co.uk and YouTube.

Who’s On The Show?

The talent so far announced to appear on YO! MTV Raps includes, in alphabetical order: 67, A2, Aitch, Ambush, Avelino, Chip, D Double E, Fekky, Femi, Flohio, Ghetts, Headie One, Hobo Johnson, Kojo Funds, Michael Dapaah, Ms Banks ,Nadia Rose, Octavian, Ray Blk, Stefflon Don , Tiggs Da Author, Youngs Teflon and Yxng Bane.

What’s Going Down In Episode 1?

We debut a stunning YO! Original performance with Octavian, plus back in the studio Ambush performs live, while Chip, D Double E, Ghetts and Femi join Poet and Snoochie for a chat. We also head to Manchester to check out Aitch as well as get an inside look at the life of A-list barber Daniel Gobana.

Watch YO! MTV Raps Tuesdays at 11pm only on MTV!