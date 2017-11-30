Yooka-Laylee

It's Here! Hyped Platformer Yooka-Laylee Is Finally Coming To Nintendo Switch

But will it be better than Super Mario Odyssey? Here are all the details.

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 12:13

After unexpected technical hiccups, Playtonic's super cute Yooka-Laylee is finally coming to Nintendo Switch on December 14, 2017.

The Switch version has been updated with a "shed-load of polish and updates", including a custom Achievement system, and single JoyCon play across all eight multiplayer modes.

Yooka-Laylee is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 14, 2017 / Playtonic

"The Playtonic team has spent many, many months optimising Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch (with technical help and support from Nintendo and Unity themselves!) and we believe we’re delivering a version Nintendo fans can be proud of," says an update on Playtonic's website.

"Players can expect a quality experience both on and away from the television and on top of that, Switch players will benefit from the huge list of updates we’ve added since launch such as a brand new camera mode, control improvements, menu options, music… and a lot more!"

Yooka-Laylee is made by the people behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games / Playtonic

This means that all the changes that have been introduced for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions will be available on the Switch at launch. If you're super keen, you can pre-order Yooka-Laylee on the Nintendo eShop from December 7, 2017.

Yooka-Laylee is a new open-world platformer from the fine folk behind cult classics like Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. In 2015, it raised an astonishing £2.1 million from more than 80,000 Kickstarter backers, making it the most funded UK game Kickstarter ever.

"Thanks again for your continued support and patience," the post concludes. "We hope you agree Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch is worth the wait!"

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

