Despacito Becomes The Most Watched Video In YouTube History

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee have surpassed Charlie Puth's 'See You Again'

Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 13:28

Make way for a brand new record-holder for the most-viewed video on YouTube and who else could the number one spot go to but Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for their smash Summer hit, 'Despacito'?

Interestingly enough, the title had only recently changed hands last month when Charlie Puth's 'See You Again' finished up it's slow burn on YouTube to finally grab the top spot from Psy's 2012 hit 'Gangnam Style'.

But even the soundtrack to the Fast And Furious 7 movie couldn't compete with the Justin Bieber collab that stole the entire world's hearts. Clocking up near to 3 billion views, The Guardian reports that the video is currently averaging about 15 million new views a week. 

This follows an absolute tidal wave of success for the team behind 'Despacito', with the song only last month becoming the most streamed track in the world with more than 4.6 billion plays in total. It was bittersweet news for Justin Bieber in particular, whose own track 'Sorry' was bumped into second place with streams of 4.34 billion.

Hot on the heels of this latest record being shattered, an "overwhelmed" Daddy Yankee took to Instagram with words of gratitude for both YouTube and anyone out there who streamed the track.

"Thank you YouTube for “Despacito”s success. I recognise the influence that the platform has. The music industry has changed. The rules of music have changed," he wrote. "And YouTube has a big responsibility, and I recognise it. Breaking the record is overwhelming, and I’m happy to keep [inspiring] others to do the same.”

Wow just heard that #Despacito just broke youtube record! Thank you all for supporting since day one! @luisfonsi @zuleykarivera @elasticpeople 🇵🇷and above all you the fans! // Wow me acabo de enterar que "DESPACITO" es el video más visto en la historia de @youtube Gracias a todos por ese gran apoyo!! #daddyyankee #luisfonsi #zuleykarivera #elasticpeople 🇵🇷

Meanwhile Fonsi had some a powerful message about unity to share in the wake of their global achievement: "I come from Puerto Rico and I live in Miami. We're living in an interesting time right now when people want to divide us. They want to build walls. And for a song to bring people and cultures together, that's what makes me proud.”

