The Woman Who Shot And Killed Her Boyfriend In A YouTube Stunt Gets Jailtime

A woman who shot and fatally injured her boyfriend in a YouTube video gone wrong has been sentenced to 180 days in jail.

20-year-old Monalisa Perez hit the headlines back in June when she and partner Pedro Ruiz decided to film a dangerous stunt involving a gun that accidentally resulted in his death.

The couple had been planning to go viral after the 22-year-old held a hardcover encyclopedia over his chest and encouraged his pregnant girlfriend to stand one foot away and fire a pistol at the book.

Ruiz died as a result of the gunwound, and Monalisa immediately dialled 911 and explained that the couple had been "doing a YouTube video" and that the situation had all been captured on camera.

At the time, Monalisa had expressed her concern about the video on Twitter: "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE," she wrote.

According to The Minneapolis Star Tribune, the mother-of-two has pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter in exchange for a six-month jail term and will also be banned for life from possessing a firearm or making money from her story.

Norman County Attorney James Brue said that the sentencing was right for Monalisa and pointed out that she had "relied on the assurances" of her boyfriend that the stunt would be safe to carry out.