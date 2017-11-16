This Is What Your Fave YouTubers Looked Like In Their First Ever Video

While we can thankfully hide from what we looked like when we were going through our awkward teen years, most of our fave YouTubers have stayed true to theirs and left their first ever videos up for us to watch years later.

From Alfie Deyes’ beardless face to Tanya Burr’s old school Gossip Girl make up tutorials, it’s safe to say this lot have done more growing up than we’ve done in our entire lifetime, let alone a few years.

And while we tried our best to find their first ever videos, some of the sneakier members of the vlogging community have taken it upon themselves to remove all traces of their actual first attempts… We’re looking at you, Caspar Lee.

So sit back and enjoy just how babyfaced this lot used to look...