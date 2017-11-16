YouTube

This Is What Your Fave YouTubers Looked Like In Their First Ever Video

Alas some of them have been beyond sneaky and deleted their more embarrassing first attempts...

While we can thankfully hide from what we looked like when we were going through our awkward teen years, most of our fave YouTubers have stayed true to theirs and left their first ever videos up for us to watch years later.

From Alfie Deyes’ beardless face to Tanya Burr’s old school Gossip Girl make up tutorials, it’s safe to say this lot have done more growing up than we’ve done in our entire lifetime, let alone a few years.

And while we tried our best to find their first ever videos, some of the sneakier members of the vlogging community have taken it upon themselves to remove all traces of their actual first attempts… We’re looking at you, Caspar Lee.

So sit back and enjoy just how babyfaced this lot used to look...

  • Caspar Lee, 2012. Okay so we all know that this is not Caspar's first vid, but seeing as he's refusing to share those we're stuck with this one.
  • Zoella, 2009. Hey past Zoe, you TOTALLY ended up having a Mini Cooper! It wasn't pink, but seeing as you also now have several other cars we're sure that more than makes up for it.
  • Grace Helbig, 2006. Grace goes back the furthest of this lot, as we say hello to her 21-year-old self.
  • Ingrid Nelson, 2009. Yep, she's still got the best smile on YouTube.
  • Louise Pentland, 2010. Louise's first ever video isn't actually on her channel anymore, but this one is pretty damn close.
  • Marcus Butler, 2010. At this point Marcus had yet to discover the bleach blonde hairstyle he's now head over heels for.
  • Conor Maynard, 2010. Prior to actual videos Conor liked to upload recordings of him singing with just a still image playing, which wasn't half as interesting as seeing this scarf and cardigan combo.
  • Mark Ferris, 2013. Okay so this really wasn't *that* long ago, but Mark has already come a long way in the quiff world.
  • Alfie Deyes, 2009. WHO IS THIS FETUS AND WHAT HAS HE DONE WITH POINTLESS BLOG? Alfie's earlier videos truly are a sight to behold.
  • Cameron Dallas, 2013. It would seem Cameron has spent the last four years perfecting his American boy hair do.
  • Carly Rowena, 2012. While she's ventured more into the fitness arena now, Carly's first vlog was actually a tutorial on how to ombre your hair.
  • KSI, 2011. KSI first started out as a gaming YouTuber, but eventually he showed off his face and honestly we're greatful.
  • Hannah Hart, 2011. Everyone go back and watch Hannah's first ever vid right now, because it involves her being drunk in her kitchen and it's great.
  • Jim Chapman, 2010. Is this actually Jim or his twin John? Either way they look so baby faced and beard free we want to squeal.
  • Joe Sugg, 2011. Once again this isn't Joe's own video debut, but instead the first time we met him in Zoe's videos. He was still a thatcher at this point.
  • Josh Pieters, 2015. He only started YouTube two years ago but already he's transformed into a, well, more of a grown-up child.
  • Casey Nesistat, 2011. All that's changed is that Casey now has way cooler sunglasses, and an even thicker head of hair.
  • Niki and Sammy, 2013. We're just going to spend the rest of the day staring at fetus Niki and Sammy because CUTE.
  • Oli White, 2010. Oli's throwback comes courtesy of the man himself, after he did a whole tribute to his fetus days on his channel.
  • Rose (but no Rosie), 2010. It's black and white, it's a bit blurred, it's got to be 2010.
  • Rosie, 2011. We may or may not have gotten lost in a serious YouTube hole when we went back this far on her channel.
  • Tanya Burr, 2009. Tan's Gossip Girl make up tutorial was her first venture in the YouTube world, and we still love to watch it.
  • Tyler Oakley, 2007. Tyler's first vid was mostly just him making faces, which he's thankfully evolved from now.
  • Lilly Singh, 2011. From now on we only want to look at throwbacks because they're beyond enjoyable.
