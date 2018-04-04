Three Shot And Female Shooter Dead At YouTube HQ In California

A woman has shot and wounded three people at the headquarters of YouTube in California before apparently taking her own life, police report.

Two women aged 32 and 27, and a 36-year-old man said to be in a critical condition are all in hospital following the incident which took place at lunchtime yesterday (April 3).

Reports of an 'active shooter' situation began to surface at YouTube HQ after the suspect opened fire on an outdoor patio and dining area at the offices, which are located in San Bruno, close to San Francisco in Northern California.

Employees of YouTube used social media to report that they were on lockdown and hiding in offices following the sound of shots. This was shortly followed by footage posted of police evacuating employees with their hands on their heads.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Following the shooting, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki took to Twitter to say the following:

There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family. — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 4, 2018

The suspect responsible for the shootings has since been named by police as Nasim Aghdam, 39, a Californian resident of Iranian descent.

She is not thought to have known any of the victims personally but had a YouTube channel on which she previously posted a video criticising the platform for discriminating against and filtering her posts.

Following the shooting, YouTube have deactivated the account and her Facebook and Instagram accounts also appear to have been removed.